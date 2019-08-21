Greenland row is Donald Trump positioning for an Arctic battle: expert
The diplomatic row that has erupted between Washington and Copenhagen over Greenland is just one part of a broader strategic battle being waged over control of the Arctic, according to one expert.
US President Donald Trump has cancelled a trip to Denmark and launched a war of words with his Danish counterpart, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, after she rejected his idea of the US buying Greenland as “absurd”.
Mikaa Mered, professor of polar geopolitics at Paris’ ILERI institute of international relations said Trump’s unsolicited advances on the autonomous territory were a way to indicate US interest in the resource-rich Arctic — and to distract from domestic issues.
– Is the US sending a message? –
Mered said Trump’s offer to buy Greenland was a signal to Arctic nations and China, which has shown interest in the region, which is crucial for the control of new shipping routes opening up as ice sheets melt because of global warming.
“When it comes to the Russians, (Trump’s) logic is to say: ‘You won’t always be the main power in the Arctic even if you are the chair of the Arctic Council in 2021’.
“And when it comes to the Chinese, the idea is… ‘We won’t let you get a foothold in Greenland’,” Mered said.
He said the US has already increased its presence by re-establishing a consulate in Greenland’s capital Nuuk, and helping to finance new airports, education and social programmes.
“The end goal is not to acquire Greenland per se but at least some new territory, some new pieces of land,” he said.
Washington could be angling to buy the Gronnedal naval base in southern Greenland, “which the Danes ultimately decided not to sell in late 2017 because the only interested buyers were Chinese” he added.
– What role does Europe play? –
“It’s possible that this whole hullabaloo is a political, media and economic test balloon designed to see how strongly Europeans feel about Greenland,” Mered said, predicting the row could drag on.
“He will continue to use the case of Greenland, especially since Denmark is a fairly servile ally that won’t turn its back on the US because of this.”
– What does Trump stand to gain? –
Mered said the issue allows Trump to “make strides in the Arctic and at home”.
“Looking at the presidential election, he has everything to gain by carrying on: he gets the Democrats out of the news at a critical time with the start of campaigning for the primaries and he himself is kicking off a bunch of rallies.
“(In the US), nobody knows where Greenland is, how it’s run… There are so many things going on, he can continue to drag this out for several weeks.”
‘We won’t give an inch’: India faces defiance in ‘Kashmir’s Gaza’
Young men sit beside a pile of rocks and a bonfire, protecting the only entrance to a besieged neighbourhood they call "Kashmir's Gaza" as a mosque loudspeaker broadcasts slogans of liberation.
In an act of defiance against New Delhi's controversial decision to strip the Muslim-majority region of its autonomy, Soura neighbourhood on the outskirts of Kashmir's main city of Srinagar has sealed itself off from security forces.
Since early August, residents have erected ramshackle barricades of tin sheets, wooden logs, oil tanks and concrete pillars, and dug trenches to keep soldiers at bay amid daily protests against India.
Second day of Italy crisis talks after prime minister resigns
Italy's president will hold a second day of talks aimed at solving the political crisis shaking the country on Thursday after the disintegration of the populist government.
President Sergio Mattarella will meet the main parties, including the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and far-right League, after the breakdown of their dysfunctional coalition.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned on Tuesday after months of alliance sniping and a bid by League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini to force a snap election, just 14 months since coming to power.
The nationalist, populist government's demonisation of migrants, promoted by Salvini in particular, and attempts to flout EU budget rules had angered many European leaders.
CNN
When things aren’t going well — Trump promotes his superiority ‘as a near deity’: Trump biographer
A panel discussion with CNN host Don Lemon chuckled at the idea that President Donald Trump likely practiced in the mirror talking about himself as "the chosen one."
Michael D'Antonio, author of The Truth About Trump, explained that Trump's most significant "tell" that he's lying is when he gestures wildly.
"Whenever the president gestures wildly, the more he gestures, the more you know that he's lying and that he's trying to sell you something," the Trump biographer said. "So all day long today he was gesturing wildly. He was looking up to the lord. He was using his hands in an extreme manner. And that's his tell. That means that he's manipulating us and lying."