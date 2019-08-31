Quantcast
Grumpy Trump didn’t want to see anything ‘difficult’ during African-American History Museum visit: report

Published

8 hours ago

on

According to a report from the Washington Post, a visit by Donald Trump to the National Museum of African-American History and Culture in 2017 was an awkward affair, with White House officials warning the hosts to not expose the president to anything that might upset him.

Based upon excerpts from a book by former Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III, entitled, “A Fool’s Errand: Creating the National Museum of African American History and Culture in the Age of Bush, Obama and Trump,” Bunch reports the president’s visit came after officials refused to shut down the museum for his visit on Martin Luther King Day.

The Post reports, “Trump was joined by Ben Carson, a retired neurosurgeon who is featured in the museum,” and was preceded by instructions from White House officials who warned the president was grumpy when he arrived.

Bunch writes that he was instructed Trump “was in a foul mood and that did not want to see anything ‘difficult,’” adding that he felt “It was not my job to make the rough edges of history smooth,” so he took the entourage to one of the museum’s galleries exploring global slave trade.

“There is little I remember about the rest of the hour we spent together. I was so disappointed in his response to one of the greatest crimes against humanity in history,” Bunch writes. “Here was a chance to broaden the views and the understanding of the incoming president and I had been less successful than I had expected.”

Bunch also noted Trump seemed fascinated by an exhibit explaining the role the Dutch played in the global slave trade, only to have the president comment, “You know, they love me in the Netherlands.”

You can read more here.


‘Horrific day for Odessa’: Authorities brief the public on latest mass shooting in Texas

Published

37 mins ago

on

August 31, 2019

By

Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke updated the public on Saturday following a mass shooting at multiple locations between Midland and Odessa in Texas.

The suspect, who was killed by police, was a white male in his thirties.

Gerke said that five victims were killed, with 21 injured.

Three law enforcement officers were among those shot.

The incident began with a traffic stop.

Watch Part I:

‘Get the Senate back’: #MassacreMitch urged to end recess to pass gun control after Texas shooting

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 31, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was urged to end congressional recess to pass gun control after 10 people were shot and one killed in a mass shooting between Midland and Odessa in Texas.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, demanded action.

"ENOUGH!!! Get the Senate back. This is an emergency," Guttenberg tweeted.

Here is what others were saying:

21 shot and five killed in Texas mass shooting between Odessa and Midland: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 31, 2019

By

Authorities are reporting 21 casualties and five fatalities from a mass shooting between Midland and Odessa in Texas.

Midland Police say there was one shooter who was killed by police.

"Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon in two West Texas cities with at least one suspect reported to be roaming the streets of Odessa, Texas, and nearby Midland, police said," NBC News reports. "At least one person was killed and about 10 have been injured, said Devin Sanchez, director of communications for the city of Odessa."

