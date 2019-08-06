‘Gun Society’: Foreign countries issue warnings to their citizens about ‘indiscriminate’ US gun violence
At least six countries have warned their citizens about gun violence and mass shootings in the U.S.
Foreign countries are warning their citizens to exercise caution and avoid areas and events where large groups of people gather while in the United States, in response to America’s epidemic of deadly gun violence.
The three most recent warnings come from Japan, Uruguay, and Venezuela.
Uruguay’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday, after a weekend of deadly domestic terror and mass shootings, warning citizens about “growing indiscriminate violence” in the U.S., as the L.A. Times reports.
“The Foreign Ministry warns compatriots traveling to the United States to take precautions against growing indiscriminate violence, mostly for hate crimes, including racism and discrimination, which cost the lives of more than 250 people in the first seven months of this year,” the travel alert reads, according to a Google translation.
“Given the impossibility of the authorities to prevent these situations, due among other factors, to the indiscriminate possession of firearms by the population, it is especially advisable to avoid places where large concentrations of people occur, such as theme parks, shopping centers, festivals artistic, religious activities, gastronomic fairs and any kind of cultural or sporting events. In particular, it is recommended not to go with minors to these places,”m the alert warns.
It also suggests Uruguayans “avoid some cities, which are among the 20 most dangerous in the world, such as Detroit (Michigan), Baltimore (Maryland) and Albuquerque (New Mexico).”
The Times adds that the “Japanese Consul in Detroit on Sunday published an alert that said Japanese nationals ‘should be aware of the potential for gunfire incidents everywhere in the United States,’ which it described as ‘a gun society.’”
Japan, Uruguay, and Venezuela are just the latest in a list of countries warning their own citizens about traveling to the United States because of gun violence and mass shootings. France, New Zealand, and Germany have previously warned about the dangers of gun violence in America.
Researchers at the Institute for Economics and Peace create the annual Global Peace Index, which measures peacefulness in nations and regions.
Out of 163 countries, Iceland ranks number one. Afghanistan ranks last at 163. Canada ranks number 6. Honduras ranks 123. The United States ranks 128. The GPI for 2019 reports the homicide rate “in the US rose 9.7 per cent from 4.9 to 5.4. The country continues to struggle with gun violence, ranking 104 out of 163 for its homicide rate.”
The United States is the only country for which the GPI discusses gun violence.
CNN
El Paso Republican squirms while defending Trump’s claim that Mexicans are ‘invading’ his city
Adolpho Telles, the chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party, appeared on CNN Tuesday to defend President Donald Trump's frequent use of the word "invasion" to describe immigrants coming into the United States from Mexico.
During an interview, CNN's Jim Sciutto asked Telles what he made of the fact that the white supremacist El Paso shooter used the same rhetoric of Mexicans "invading" the United States that the president regularly uses.
Telles replied that he didn't see it as a problem because the president was only talking about undocumented immigrants.
"The rhetoric we talk about is picked up in pieces," Telles said. "He has called it an invasion. But he's talking about people that are here illegally! Those are the ones! He was smart enough to figure out that we have a border problem and called it a 'crisis,' which it was."
Breaking Banner
White teen from powerful political family gets banned from school over insanely racist gun video
On Monday, WOLO reported that a 16-year-old South Carolina student has been expelled from the Cardinal Newman School, banned from the property, and faces criminal charges following a violent, racial-slur-laden social media post in which he shoots a box of shoes representing black people.
"Howdy. I'm Parker Mustian, and I hate black prople," he can be heard saying in the video as he loads a rifle. "They're the worst. They're stinky and they just suck. They're just bad people. You'll notice over there, there's a box of Jordans — the favorite pair of shoes for a black man. I'm gonna show you what I think of the black man."
