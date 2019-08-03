Hawaii senator nails why America is suffering from a mass shooting epidemic in three succinct sentences

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) explained two major issues threatening America — and a third preventing action on solving the first two.

Schatz responded on Saturday to the mass shooting in El Paso where 20 people were murdered and another 26 wounded.

“We have a white supremacist problem. We have a gun problem,” Schatz said.

“We have a money in politics problem,” he added.

