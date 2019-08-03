‘Twenty confirmed fatalities’: Texas officials announce ‘nexus’ to hate crime in El Paso gun massacre

Authorities in Texas revealed that twenty people were murdered at a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texsas.

Governor Greg Abbott and El Paso Mayor Dee Margo held a press conference following the mass shooting.

In addition to the 20 fatalities, an additional 26 people were wounded by the gunman.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen also mentioned manifesto suspected of having been posted by the gunman. It has been described as a “wildly anti-immigrant” document.

“It has a nexus at this point to a hate crime. The FBI will be looking into that with other federal authorities,” Allen said.

Authorities said they were unable to confirm the gunman was armed with an AK-47 variety firearm.

