HBO’s Bill Maher slams Trump’s White House lawn press conferences: ‘Brought to you by Adderall’

Published

21 mins ago

on

HBO’s “Real Time” host Bill Maher ripped Donald Trump on Friday.

“I’ve had so many sh*tty weeks, but this was a sh*tty week, I’m telling you,” Maher said.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) called for a boycott of Maher’s show this week.

“The one bright spot I could find, Trump finally found some white people to fight with. Denmark. He’s fighting with Denmark, because, you know this, he’s been wanting to buy Greenland

“By the way, today, Puerto Rico said, ‘you don’t take care of the islands you already have,'” he quipped.

“The Prime Minister told him, ‘not for sale.’ And he said, ‘That’s what Melania’s parents said,'” Maher said.

“He’s crazy, he’s off his rocker,” Maher said. “He’s giving hour-long press conferences on the White House lawn — brought to you by Adderall — the president of the United States stands in his driveway every day and yells at people.”

“The suit saves him, it’s all about the suit. Really, if he wasn’t wearing the suit — ordinarily, people who do that are wearing a bathrobe with a garden hose in their hand,” he said.

“I don’t want to say he has the mind of a child, but today, Jeffrey Epstein’s ghost tried to f*ck it,” he added.

Watch:

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

