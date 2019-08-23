HBO’s Bill Maher slams Trump’s White House lawn press conferences: ‘Brought to you by Adderall’

HBO’s “Real Time” host Bill Maher ripped Donald Trump on Friday.

“I’ve had so many sh*tty weeks, but this was a sh*tty week, I’m telling you,” Maher said.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) called for a boycott of Maher’s show this week.

“The one bright spot I could find, Trump finally found some white people to fight with. Denmark. He’s fighting with Denmark, because, you know this, he’s been wanting to buy Greenland

“By the way, today, Puerto Rico said, ‘you don’t take care of the islands you already have,'” he quipped.

“The Prime Minister told him, ‘not for sale.’ And he said, ‘That’s what Melania’s parents said,'” Maher said.

“He’s crazy, he’s off his rocker,” Maher said. “He’s giving hour-long press conferences on the White House lawn — brought to you by Adderall — the president of the United States stands in his driveway every day and yells at people.”

“The suit saves him, it’s all about the suit. Really, if he wasn’t wearing the suit — ordinarily, people who do that are wearing a bathrobe with a garden hose in their hand,” he said.

“I don’t want to say he has the mind of a child, but today, Jeffrey Epstein’s ghost tried to f*ck it,” he added.

