‘He can’t finish a thought’: ex-Trump adviser Omarosa declares the president is in ‘total mental decline’

President Donald Trump is in “complete and total mental decline” a longtime associate declared on MSNBC on Friday.

Omarosa Manigault Newman was a contestant on “The Apprentice” plus also worked on Trump’s presidential campaign, his transition and in the White House.

“He made a lot of money and succeeded big-time in primetime TV with that persona, that serious judger of political horsepower, if you will. Economic horsepower. Was that just a show?” host Chris Matthews asked.

“Back in 2004 when ‘The Apprentice’ premiered, we watched a very sharp, intelligent, articulate Donald Trump put on the show for the world,” she replied.

“What we’re watching is Donald Trump in complete and total mental decline. He can’t finish a thought — a sentence. He can’t even conceptualize simple policy issues,” she explained.

“And so we should be very concerned about his mental state as he leads this country,” she warned.

Part of the unraveling may be caused by the economic decline caused by Trump’s trade wars.

“And it’s the thing that worries him the most, because he has hinged his whole reelection campaign on the economy. And we’re seeing the declines. We’re seeing the indicators, and we’re seeing him unravel, because knows if there is an economic downturn, that he more than likely will not be reelected,” she added.

