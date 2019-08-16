‘He can’t finish a thought’: ex-Trump adviser Omarosa declares the president is in ‘total mental decline’

President Donald Trump is in “complete and total mental decline” a longtime associate declared on MSNBC on Friday.
Omarosa Manigault Newman was a contestant on “The Apprentice” plus also worked on Trump’s presidential campaign, his transition and in the White House.
“He made a lot of money and succeeded big-time in primetime TV with that persona, that serious judger of political horsepower, if you will. Economic horsepower. Was that just a show?” host Chris Matthews asked.
“Back in 2004 when ‘The Apprentice’ premiered, we watched a very sharp, intelligent, articulate Donald Trump put on the show for the world,” she replied.
“What we’re watching is Donald Trump in complete and total mental decline. He can’t finish a thought — a sentence. He can’t even conceptualize simple policy issues,” she explained.
“And so we should be very concerned about his mental state as he leads this country,” she warned.
Part of the unraveling may be caused by the economic decline caused by Trump’s trade wars.
“And it’s the thing that worries him the most, because he has hinged his whole reelection campaign on the economy. And we’re seeing the declines. We’re seeing the indicators, and we’re seeing him unravel, because knows if there is an economic downturn, that he more than likely will not be reelected,” she added.
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.
Send news tips to: [email protected]
.