‘He does not belong in this office’: Ron Reagan says Trump ‘has been crazy because he is crazy’
The son of Republican President Ronald Reagan blasted President Donald Trump on MSNBC on Tuesday.
Ron Reagan, Jr. was interviewed on “Hardball” by Chris Matthews.
The host recounted Trump’s attacks on Denmark after they said Greenland was not for sale.
“He wants to fight with everybody, including the quiet, American-loving Danes. What’s up?” Matthews asked.
“Well, it’s craziness, but I take a little umbrage at this idea that we have to ascribe it to something like the economy or his anxiousness about re-election. He’s acting the way he’s acting because he is who he is and what he is,” Reagan replied.
“And we have to stop being surprised about any of this kind of stuff. It’s only going to get worse as we get closer to the election and more pressure mounts on him,” he continued.
“Look, the economy may be heading into a recession. That puts pressure on a president. Well, you know what Truman said about heat and kitchens. The presidency is full of pressure. If this is enough to push him over the edge, really, let me state the obvious, he does not belong in this office,” Reagan declared.
“I’m going to argue with Ron for the first time in a couple months here because of this,” Matthews said.
“I think going to war with Denmark is still freaking news. I’m sorry. It still makes my list. This is like a Mel Brooks movie. I mean, what? I’ll go back to you, Ron. Why do you think it’s okay or this fits the normal pattern of our lives now. He wants to go to war over Greenland if you wrote this description in Hollywood, nobody would buy it,” Matthews explained.
“It’s not that it’s okay. It’s normal for him. I mean, yes, this is completely crazy, of course,” Reagan replied.
“I think it’s about time we acknowledge he’s been crazy because he is crazy. And it’s just going to keep going,” he warned.
Watch:
Breaking Banner
Facebook bans far-right website from pro-Trump advertising after they try to skirt transparency rules
On Thursday, NBC News reported that Facebook has banned the Epoch Times from placing political advertisements, after the right-wing website tried to conceal its multimillion-dollar dark money streams and get around the social network's political advertising transparency rules in its propaganda supporting President Donald Trump.
The Epoch Times had tried to skirt rules by running ads under puppet names like "Honest Paper" and "Pure American Journalism," confusing users about who was really behind the ads.
Former Overstock CEO tells Fox News the Feds wanted him to sleep with Russian spy Maria Butina
Longtime Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne resigned on Thursday after issuing a bizarre press release that caused the company's stock to tank.
Byrne then went on Fox News to claim that federal officials urged him to have a romantic relationship with Russian spy Maria Butina.
He claimed that the government told him they never asked citizens to engage in romantic relationships, but it was "such a national security risk" that the government asked Byrne, then in his fifties, to sleep with Butina, who was at the time in her twenties and half his age.
Breaking Banner
GOP leaders are pressuring Kansas Republican to resign from Congress immediately: report
On Thursday, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported that Republicans in Kansas and Washington are pressuring Rep. Steve Watkins (R-KS) to step down after just eight months in office.
It is currently unclear why they are calling for his resignation.
Watkins has thus far given no indications he will leave office. His spokesman Jim Joice stated that he has no plans to resign, and disputed the idea that Republican officials are pressuring him to do so, but acknowledged there have been conversations around the topic.