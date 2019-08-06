‘He doesn’t understand El Paso’: Texas lawmaker tells CNN why Trump should stay away as her city mourns
On Tuesday, Democratic Texas state Rep. Lina Ortega, who represents El Paso, told CNN’s Erin Burnett that President Donald Trump should not visit her city in its time of grief.
“Representative, I know you don’t think President Trump should come to El Paso,” said Burnett. “How come?”
“Well, I mean, there’s a lot of reasons,” said Ortega. “I think that this community is not ready to have him return. He has said many hateful things about immigrants. He doesn’t understand El Paso. We consider Ciudad Juarez as our sister city. We have many people that live in El Paso, have family that live across the border. He has done — his actions that he has taken with regard to migrants have hurt our community. And this is not the right time for him to come.”
“We have a community that is in mourning,” she added. “This was a horrific, unbelievable massacre that occurred here. People do not need him at this time to come and visit. And if he is coming, he better be sincere in terms of what he has been saying. And he sometimes tweets things, and a couple of days later he turns around and says something different.”
Watch below:
‘Mass shootings, senator!’: CNN host rips Rick Santorum for not caring about stopping massacres
Former Sen. Rick Santorum was shut down on CNN on Tuesday while arguing against gun control following the latest mass shooting massacres in America.
First, Santorum praised Senat Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for refusing to allow any votes on gun control bills that have passed the House of Representatives.
"Look, Mitch McConnell is doing what every good leader does. He listenings to his caucus and determines what they want," Santorum argued.
"USA Today just released a poll, 67 percent of Americans want Senate bills passed with background checks that the House passed," CNN's Erin Burnett said. "That includes a majority of Republicans.
‘They won’t do anything the NRA doesn’t want them to do’: CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin scorches the GOP
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin slammed the GOP for remaining in thrall to the National Rifle Association despite the urgent public calls for action to end gun violence.
"Mitch McConnell has been under enormous pressure from House Democrats and others to bring up the legislation that passed in the House this year, the universal background checks," said congressional reporter Manu Raju. "A bill he doesn't support and the president doesn't support, and I'm told that McConnell is not going to bring forward any bill the president doesn't support or have a support from a wide array of members in his own conference. So behind the scenes he's talking about other things that they could do to deal with the aftermath of these shootings."