‘He doesn’t understand El Paso’: Texas lawmaker tells CNN why Trump should stay away as her city mourns

On Tuesday, Democratic Texas state Rep. Lina Ortega, who represents El Paso, told CNN’s Erin Burnett that President Donald Trump should not visit her city in its time of grief.

“Representative, I know you don’t think President Trump should come to El Paso,” said Burnett. “How come?”

“Well, I mean, there’s a lot of reasons,” said Ortega. “I think that this community is not ready to have him return. He has said many hateful things about immigrants. He doesn’t understand El Paso. We consider Ciudad Juarez as our sister city. We have many people that live in El Paso, have family that live across the border. He has done — his actions that he has taken with regard to migrants have hurt our community. And this is not the right time for him to come.”

“We have a community that is in mourning,” she added. “This was a horrific, unbelievable massacre that occurred here. People do not need him at this time to come and visit. And if he is coming, he better be sincere in terms of what he has been saying. And he sometimes tweets things, and a couple of days later he turns around and says something different.”

