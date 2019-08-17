‘He’s crazy’: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace says Trump’s confused behavior is getting ‘impossible’ to ignore

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace argued Friday on “Deadline: White House” that the signs of Trump’s frazzled and sometimes disjointed mental state are becoming “impossible” to ignore.

She first pointed to a passage in the New York Times report on his Thursday night rally, which said:

His speech was at times a greatest hits album of favorite lines, replaying the 2016 campaign against Hillary Clinton and bashing the news media, Democrats and America's allies in Europe. Typically rambling, veering on and off script seemingly at random over an hour and a half, he repeated points he had already made earlier in the evening as if he did not remember already making them.

exclusive videos. Click to follow!

Wallace didn’t mention it, but the same report also noted that Trump’s arguments were often internally inconsistent:

The host also cited an old David Brooks column from 2017. Brooks explained:

“You’ve got reporting from [the Washington Post], from Axios and other places, that in and out of the room, people either disparagingly or affectionately, are saying at an increased clip: He’s crazy,” Wallace said.

Watch the clip below: