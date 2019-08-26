‘He’s giving it to himself!’: Reporter explains the shameless grift behind Trump bringing G7 to his own golf course
Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold appeared on MSNBC to discuss President Donald Trump using the G7 summit to promote his financially struggling golf course in Doral, Florida.
Both Trump and the White House on Monday touted the Trump National Doral Miami golf course as the ideal location for next year’s G7 summit, which would stand to make the president a significant amount of money.
During his MSNBC appearance, Fahrenthold said that in the past advisers had cautioned the president against using his office to promote his own properties, but those advisers have mostly left by this stage in his presidency.
“His advisers told him it is improper to use the power of U.S. presidency to put money in your own pocket,” Fahrenthold explained. “At first he was just doing this with held a lot of Republican fundraisers at his own hotels or his own club, he’ll show up and be the headliner… This is the biggest of all if he chooses Doral for the G7. That’s the biggest event the president of the United States gets to plan on American soil — he’s giving it to himself!”
Trump’s Doral golf club has been hammered financially ever since the president first launched his controversial political career in 2015. A Washington Post report from earlier this year found that the club’s net operating income fell by a whopping 69 percent between 2015 and 2017, and one tax consultant working on behalf of the Trump Organization has admitted that its income is down because of Trump’s negative reputation.
