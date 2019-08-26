White House officially helping Trump promote his golf course for next year’s G7 summit

The official White House Twitter account on Monday helped President Donald Trump promote his financially struggling Trump National Doral Miami golf course as a location for next year’s G7 summit.

Even though Trump claimed during his press conference at the G7 that he had not finalized any plans to use the club as the location of the G7 meeting, the White House Twitter account posted a video of Trump touting the club’s benefits and described it as “Trump [sharing] the location of the next G7 summit, hosted by the United States,” which seemingly indicates that Trump is planning to make it the official meeting location.

President @realDonaldTrump shares the location of the next @G7 summit, hosted by the United States! pic.twitter.com/CMtHG2Dump — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 26, 2019

Trump’s Doral golf club has been hammered financially ever since the president first launched his controversial political career in 2015. A Washington Post report from earlier this year found that the club’s net operating income fell by a whopping 69 percent between 2015 and 2017, and one tax consultant working on behalf of the Trump Organization has admitted that its income is down because of Trump’s negative reputation.

Because of this, Trump’s decision to use his own property to host the G7 has drawn accusations that he is shamelessly using his office to make money for himself, although the president regularly claims, without providing any evidence, that being president is costing him money.