‘He’s so bloody insecure’: Ex-presidential adviser warns Trump is increasing in his conspiracy theories

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former presidential adviser David Gergen slammed President Donald Trump for his latest conspiracy theory-laced tweet that Google rigged the 2016 presidential popular vote for Hillary Clinton — and warned that the president is only getting more unhinged.

“He’s so bloody insecure,” said Gergen. “This has been an issue that has been with him since the elections, because he feels that people don’t see him as a legitimate president unless he won the majority vote. And he wants to sort of convince people otherwise.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, we have to look at [him],” said Gergen. “He’s been spinning out conspiracy theories more frequently now than he used to. He accuses the press of trying to bring him down on the economy, so it wouldn’t be good for him. But in this case, if you look at it, this testimony is weeks old. It just came up on Fox. And … this is not a peer review argument. It’s not an article that appeared anywhere.”

Former national security aide Sam Vinograd concurred.

“The president’s insecurities are making America insecure in a very specific way,” she said. “We have been reading today about the Chinese government, the communist government, using information warfare to spread lies about protests in Hong Kong. We know that Vladimir Putin sews conspiracy theories. The president of the United States is doing exactly the same thing. We can analyze why he’s doing it, but the fact of the matter is that it’s almost like he’s waking up every day and deciding he’s going to make Vladimir Putin’s job a little bit easier by spreading these lies about our democracy.”

Watch below: