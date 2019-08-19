‘He’s so bloody insecure’: Ex-presidential adviser warns Trump is increasing in his conspiracy theories
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former presidential adviser David Gergen slammed President Donald Trump for his latest conspiracy theory-laced tweet that Google rigged the 2016 presidential popular vote for Hillary Clinton — and warned that the president is only getting more unhinged.
“He’s so bloody insecure,” said Gergen. “This has been an issue that has been with him since the elections, because he feels that people don’t see him as a legitimate president unless he won the majority vote. And he wants to sort of convince people otherwise.”
“You know, we have to look at [him],” said Gergen. “He’s been spinning out conspiracy theories more frequently now than he used to. He accuses the press of trying to bring him down on the economy, so it wouldn’t be good for him. But in this case, if you look at it, this testimony is weeks old. It just came up on Fox. And … this is not a peer review argument. It’s not an article that appeared anywhere.”
Former national security aide Sam Vinograd concurred.
“The president’s insecurities are making America insecure in a very specific way,” she said. “We have been reading today about the Chinese government, the communist government, using information warfare to spread lies about protests in Hong Kong. We know that Vladimir Putin sews conspiracy theories. The president of the United States is doing exactly the same thing. We can analyze why he’s doing it, but the fact of the matter is that it’s almost like he’s waking up every day and deciding he’s going to make Vladimir Putin’s job a little bit easier by spreading these lies about our democracy.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘He’s so bloody insecure’: Ex-presidential adviser warns Trump is increasing in his conspiracy theories
On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former presidential adviser David Gergen slammed President Donald Trump for his latest conspiracy theory-laced tweet that Google rigged the 2016 presidential popular vote for Hillary Clinton — and warned that the president is only getting more unhinged.
"He's so bloody insecure," said Gergen. "This has been an issue that has been with him since the elections, because he feels that people don't see him as a legitimate president unless he won the majority vote. And he wants to sort of convince people otherwise."
CNN
‘Wackadoodle’ Trump is ‘seriously worried about losing’: CNN legal analyst
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin discussed President Donald Trump's bizarre claim that Google "manipulated" millions of votes for Hillary Clinton.
"And there is another conspiracy theory, Jeffrey, that he's on to," said anchor Brianna Keilar. "He took to Twitter today to accuse Google of manipulating votes. He said 'Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought!"
CNN
Trump is a ‘paranoid, delusional individual’ who ‘can’t do much about anything’: Congressman
On CNN's "The Situation Room" on Monday, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) laid into President Donald Trump, calling him a "paranoid, delusional individual" who is steering America into the ground with his personal demons.
Americans, Cohen said, need to come "to grips with the fact that we have a leader who is not capable of leading this country. The economy is in danger because the president has no clue. He doesn't have an economist. He's got a TV commentator. They don't know what to do."
"I've been with some of the leaders around the world in the last several months, and they are pretty much the folks I've been with, and top financial people concerned about the United States going it alone with the tariffs on China that they think will harm the world economy, rather than acting in concert with our allies, and they have no faith in Trump, and I have no faith in Trump."