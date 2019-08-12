Quantcast
High school condemns graduates for extremely racist video: ‘Bring back slavery to whip them n****rs’

Published

1 hour ago

on

An Illinois high school this week condemned two graduates who were caught saying racist remarks in a video that spread on social media.

“We hate n****rs,” one woman says on the video.

“They smell, they don’t work so we’re going to bring back slavery to whip them n****rs,” a second woman says.

“Bring back the KKK!” the second woman adds as the first woman tries to hush her.

“People like black people now,” she says.

The two young women on the video appear to be drunk or high.

According to WLDS, the video was made on Snapchat and then posted to Twitter. The two women in the video were said to be graduates of Auburn High School.

In a tweet, Auburn High School condemned the behavior of the women in the video.

“The behavior of the two individuals in the video does not represent the views of our school or our community – what we teach or how we act in our school,” the tweet said. “There are policies and procedures in place which will be followed for any students involved.”

Watch the video below.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we're investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston's DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We've exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We've revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We've launched a weekly podcast, "We've Got Issues," focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we've decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won't find mainstream media bias here. We're not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

