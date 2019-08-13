Quantcast
‘Hitler should have finished you off’: Orthodox Jewish man says he was attacked with mace and hate

14 mins ago

Americans have complained that they’ve seen an increasing amount of attacks by racists and white supremacists since President Donald Trump decided to make race a key tenant to his 2020 campaign. The Anti-Defamation League recorded a 55 percent increase in anti-Semitic assaults in New York alone over the past year.

Such was the case in a Brooklyn neighborhood where a 27-year-old Orthodox Jew was attacked by someone saying, “You Jews, Hitler should have finished you off,” before being sprayed with mace, reported Jewish News Syndicate.

The 39-year-old suspect was arrested over the weekend for the attack, which occurred as the victims were walking to Synagogue, just prior to the beginning of Shabbat. He also allegedly hit a 62-year-old man with a stick who saw the attack, NBC New York reported.

Dean was arrested by the NYPD on hate-crime assault charges and criminal possession of a weapon.

JNS explained that the Crown Heights neighborhood is home to the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, and has the highest concentration of Jewish residents in the city.

