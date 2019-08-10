Huge power outage creates travel mayhem in Britain
Nearly one million people were affected by a major power outage for several hours across areas of England and Wales on Friday, including parts of London, causing rush-hour transportation chaos.
Problems with two generators caused the massive electricity cut, the National Grid said.
“This evening we had an unexpected and unusual event, the loss of two generators that connect to the GB transmission system, which led to a fall in the frequency of the electricity system,” National Grid said on Twitter.
The power was restored around 6:30 pm (1930 GMT) and “the system is now operating normally,” it said.
But the power outage led to many delays and cancellations of trains on Britain’s national rail network.
National Rail said the disruptions would continue on Friday and into Saturday morning “due to trains and traincrew in the wrong locations.”
It also affected road travel, with traffic lights not working on London streets. Air traffic was disrupted at the airport in Newcastle.
According to power utilities around the country, nearly one million people had to grapple with the blackout, including 300,000 in London and southeast England and 500,000 in the Midlands, southwest England and Wales. Some 110,000 were affected in Yorkshire and northeast England.
The British energy regulator Ofhem has called for the National Grid to provide an urgent and detailed report on the incident.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
‘Gold over life, literally’: How Trump forced reversal on mining project EPA Scientists warn could destroy ecosystem
"This is one of the world's most beautiful places, with a thriving salmon run, and now we'll get some...gold."
"Gold over life, literally."
"If that mine gets put in, it would ... completely devastate our region. It would not only kill our resources, but it would kill us culturally." —Gayla Hoseth, Curyung Tribal Council/Bristol Bay Native AssociationThat was the succinct and critical reaction of Canadian author and activist Naomi Klein to reporting on Friday that President Donald Trump had personally intervened—after a meeting with Alaska's Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy on Air Force One in June—to withdraw the Environmental Protection Agency's opposition to a gold mining project in the state that the federal government's own scientists have acknowledged would destroy native fisheries and undermine the state's fragile ecosystems.
Two million Muslim hajj pilgrims scale Mount Arafat
Two million Muslim pilgrims converged on Mount Arafat outside Mecca Saturday marshaled by tens of thousands of stewards in a bid to prevent any repetition of previous years' deadly stampedes.
Movable crowd control barriers were erected all around the foot of the rocky hill, also known as Jabal al-Rahma, or Mount of Mercy, where the faithful arrived on foot or in a seemingly endless line of buses.
Raising their palms skywards, the pilgrims set off on the climb to the summit where they hold prayers to atone for their sins in a ritual that is regarded as the high point of the annual hajj.
Breaking Banner
NRA’s LaPierre ridiculed for demanding more security: ‘Now he knows what it feels like’
On Friday, Dana Milbank of the Washington Post brutally mocked National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre in a column for demanding extra security for himself in a charged political atmosphere.
"After two horrific mass shootings, we come together as a nation to confront an urgent question: How are we going to keep Wayne LaPierre safe?" wrote Milbank. "The longtime head of the National Rifle Association, it turns out, is worried sick about his personal safety in this gun culture."