ICE agent-turned-Oklahoma councilman under investigation as possible serial child predator
An Oklahoma city councilman who once served as an immigration officer is under investigation as a possible child predator.
Jeffrey Short, an elected official in Asher and former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, was arrested Friday after two teenage girls accused him of sexual misconduct, reported KFOR-TV.
The parents of a 16-year-old girl reported the abuse to police, who referred the case to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office because of the police department’s close working relationship with the City Council.
The girl told investigators that Short rubbed her arm and then felt underneath her clothes, and ignored her pleas to stop.
“He just kept telling her, ‘I’m going to show you a good time,'” said Deputy Anthony Hopkins.
Short was arrested at City Hall, and deputies said he appeared to be relieved.
“They said a look of relief came across his face, probably because he’s been doing this for a long time,” Hopkins said.
The Department of Homeland Security substantiated in 2008 that Short had preyed on a 14-year-old girl, and he was accused of showing pornography to minors while working as an ICE agent — but he was never charged in those investigations.
Deputies are investigating whether Short had other victims during the 11-year period between those allegations and his current charges.
“If he’s serial and he does this all the time, 2008 to 2019,” Hopkins said, “he probably will have more victims in that time.”
Trump spokesman says Obama ‘takes us to a dark place that we never want to be’ when he condemns racism
Even though former President Barack Obama never mentioned President Donald Trump by name when he urged Americans to reject leaders who promote "fear and hatred," the president and his supporters are nonetheless taking it very personally.
During an interview on Fox News Tuesday, Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley accused Obama of taking America to a "dark place" when he called out racism in America.
"For him to interject himself into this conversation, this debate, at this point, it’s his right to do it," Gidley said. "But the fact is Donald Trump is the president of all Americans. He’s trying to move this country forward, and comments like that take us backwards and take us to a dark place that we never want to be and we never want to visit."
Commentary
Everyone knows Trump is a racist — so why can’t the media say it?
No one actually believes Donald Trump opposes racism. Not his critics. Not his supporters. Not anyone who tries to live in the zone of "objectivity." Trump's racism is a immoveable fact of life, like gravity or the sun.
This article was originally published at Salon
And yet, somehow, the media continues to struggle to accurately convey to American audiences this reality, which is that when Trump, a racist and a liar, says anti-racist things, he's just a racist who is currently lying.
Breaking Banner
‘Stop, stop, stop’: Texas Catholic archbishop begs Trump to end his campaign of ‘hate and racism’
San Antonio’s Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller this week responded to a mass shooting in El Paso by urging President Donald Trump to end the racist rhetoric that has fueled his political career.
Catholic news website Crux reports that Garcia-Siller took to social media to condemn Trump for spouting racist attacks on his opponents, such as when he told four Congresswomen to "go back" to their home countries even though all four are American citizens.