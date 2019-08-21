‘IDIOT!’ Fox News viewers fly into a rage after anchor says claims of Facebook being anti-conservative are ‘unfounded’
Fox News Headlines 24/7 morning anchor Brett Larson is facing an angry backlash from some viewers of the network, after saying on Wednesday that claims of anti-conservative bias at Facebook have mostly turned out to be baseless.
Facebook recently released the findings from an audit of conservative claims of bias, which was conducted by former Republican Sen. Jon Kyl (AZ). During an interview on Fox News, Larson was asked to respond to comments from Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), a frequent Facebook critic who said that the audit was “a smokescreen disguised as a solution.”
“Facebook should conduct an actual audit by giving a trusted third party access to its algorithm, its key documents, and its content moderation protocols. Then Facebook should release the results to the public,” Hawley said Tuesday in a statement.
“I thought that was an interesting observation that he made,” Larson said. “But that’s kind of akin to someone saying, ‘Hey, let me come in and see what the recipe is for Coca Cola and how you’re making this and why people prefer your soft drink versus Pepsi. I want to see that because I want to be able to tell people.'”
“These claims of Facebook being biased are, over and over again, they are being found it to be unfounded,” Larson added. “And listen, before you start clacking out your tweets at me that you are going to send because of what I’m going to say — and the irony is not lost on me, thanks for that.”
“Here’s the thing, when you are talking about hate speech, when you’re talking about content policies, when you are re-tweeting things calling people stupid, saying someone is an idiot, these kinds of behavior on social media, those are words that are in an algorithm that are going to slowly push you lower and lower on the totem pole.”
Larson’s prediction turned out to be correct. He received a bundle of angry comments on Twitter from Fox News viewers:
@brettlarson B4 you "start clacking out comments" 2 me,perhaps U need 2 reflect if U have personal bias re:conservatives.Ur FB's non-bias view makes no sense.Left writes hateful/threatening comments that aren't blocked. If using "stupid" is trigger word 4 Right, there is BIAS!
— Mary Linehan (@Linehan2424) August 21, 2019
@SandraSmithFox I love you!! Please don’t have the guy who was just on back. Was his name Brett? I’m not sure. He was that forgettable, and his commentary about Facebook was pathetic. C’mon @FoxNews!! You guys always bring incredible guests on! Guys like this make you look bad!
— Ryan Sutton (@revryansutton) August 21, 2019
LOOKS LIKE @FoxNews JUST HIRED A #BigTech APOLOGIST @brettlarson WHO IS ON AIR RIGHT NOW MAKING EXCUSES FOR @facebook 'S & @Twitter 'S ANTI-CONSERVATIVE BIAS.
TOTALLY BELIEVABLE https://t.co/thW8aRODfG
— dime bag (@dimebag5150) August 21, 2019
Another #FauxNews @FoxNews 🤡 claiming
“there’s NO BIAS at @facebook.”
Yeah, Fox has fallen THAT FAR.
Switch to @OANN
— Colonel Joe Martin 🇺🇸 (@GKJoe) August 21, 2019
@SandraSmithFox @FoxNews @brettlarson (LIBERAL) speaking about “HATE SPEECH“? Facebook was blocking the Unplanned Movie. They have blocked so many people for nothing. Brett gave a very *BROAD* example; “CONSIDERED HATEFUL BY ANY GROUP OF PEOPLE”
Is @realDonaldTrump hate speech
— THEREDSTATES (@TRUMPSSOUTHHQ) August 21, 2019
@BillHemmer Guest stated FB-UNBIASED? What was he smoking? Yesterday had to do RUA-ROBOT Test (numerous stupid tests) EVERY TIME I SHARED from/to pro-Trump Groups. Naw, no bias here. Just move along. 1st Amendment Protections Only for SOME? WHO DECIDES? @FoxNews @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/cZ6t8Z7MKs
— America First For President Trump (@JOECIOLINOSR) August 21, 2019
WRONG, FAKE NEWS @brettlarson You don't even know what you're arguing against,"IDIOT". Conservatives are being SUSPENDED and DEMONETIZED for no reason. Apparently you never heard of Diamond & Silk who even TESTIFIED TO CONGRESS about their experience.https://t.co/7Vi2k65RIA
— huitrecouture (@huitrecouture) August 21, 2019
Watch video below:
