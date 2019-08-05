‘If there was a time for swearing — this is it’: Seth Meyers blasts Republican cowardice after El Paso attack
NBC “Late Night” host Seth Meyers ripped Republican lawmakers during an 11-minute segment focused on the politics of gun control and white supremacy on Monday.
“This was a heart-breaking weekend of unspeakable tragedy, and yet, one that disturbingly feels all too family,” Meyers noted.
“Of course, as we all know by now, there’s an epidemic of gun violence and mass shootings in this country, no matter how difficult, we can’t become numb to it,” he explained. “But it’s also not just about guns, the shooting in El Paso was an act of white supremacist domestic terrorism specifically targeting Hispanics.”
“The spread of violent white supremacy has been fueled by racist vitriol, warning of invasions by immigrants, language that is frequently echoed by right-wing media outlets and, of course, the president,” Meyers said. “And on top of that, there’s too much easy access to weapons of war that should be outlawed
“This is a moment that demands moral clarity and urgency from our political leaders,” he declared.
He then documented how Republicans are ignoring the crisis, while Democrats are outraged.
He played clips of Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) swearing they were so livid about the terrorist attack on El Paso.
“If there’s every a time for swearing — this is it,” Meyers said.
Watch:
‘If there was a time for swearing — this is it’: Seth Meyers blasts Republican cowardice after El Paso attack
NBC "Late Night" host Seth Meyers ripped Republican lawmakers during an 11-minute segment focused on the politics of gun control and white supremacy on Monday.
"This was a heart-breaking weekend of unspeakable tragedy, and yet, one that disturbingly feels all too family," Meyers noted.
"Of course, as we all know by now, there's an epidemic of gun violence and mass shootings in this country, no matter how difficult, we can't become numb to it," he explained. "But it's also not just about guns, the shooting in El Paso was an act of white supremacist domestic terrorism specifically targeting Hispanics."
Breaking Banner
Trump supporter Sean Hannity calls for massive police state as a right-wing alternative to gun control
Fox News personality called Sean Hannity on Monday called for an armed occupation of every school and mall in America.
The right-wing host has been known to advise President Donald Trump and the White House on policy.
"Let's stop school shootings, we'll start there," Hannity said. "Let's stop mall shootings, let's start there."
"I'd like to see the perimeter of every school in America surrounded, secured by retired police ... military and I want guys to donate fifteen hours," Hannity explained.
"I think we could cover every school, every hour -- add a metal detector and I think we're going to have better schools,"
CNN
Republican congressman announces having ‘epiphany’ that teens shouldn’t own assault rifles
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) told CNN's Chris Cuomo that he came to an "epiphany" on gun control.
After the Republican Party worked as a unit to oppose any possible gun control, Kinzinger said that he isn't sure if it's popular or will poll well, but he thinks that perhaps there should be better background checks before someone buys a gun. The bigotry of low expectations from Republicans on sensible gun control has helped set the bar. Kinzinger wants to raise it a few inches.
His second "epiphany" was that teenagers should probably not own assault rifles. While that wouldn't have stopped the mass shootings this past week in Gilroy, El Paso or Dayton, assault weapons it would prevent a teenager from being able to purchase an assault weapon any place that requires background checks.