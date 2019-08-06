If Trump wants to visit our city, he ‘needs to take back his words’: El Paso congresswoman
On Tuesday, Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), who represents El Paso, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo in no uncertain terms how President Donald Trump can start trying to make things right in her community if he really wants to — and until he does, he shouldn’t bother coming to grieve with them.
“You said ‘I want to talk to him first.’ Why?” said Cuomo.
“I think it’s important for us to have a dialogue about why this community is in so much pain,” said Escobar, whose attempt to talk to Trump over the phone beforehand was rebuffed.
“I don’t know that he gets it, Chris. His words have incredible power,” added Escobar. “You walk through all of these families, you walk through to this memorial, you’ll see people in pain. I talked to a veteran earlier who said, ‘I’m being made to seem as though I’m not American.’ The language that he uses to humanity, that’s in the hospital. The minute they begin talking the terror and what that — that terrorist did, the way that he behaved in the most cold-blooded fashion, it’s because he doesn’t see Mexicans, Hispanics — He doesn’t see us as human. The president needs to take back his words.”
“Let’s go one step as a time,” said Cuomo. “You wanted to have this call, they say, ‘no, it’s too busy.’ You say ‘I’m not going to be a part of this.’ Are you okay with that? Because the idea is, it can’t be just about you, it’s got to be about your constituents. You believe you’re doing the right thing by them?”
“I do. I do,” said Escobar. “We’re going to have 22 funerals, Chris. Twenty-two funerals in this community. And the words that have dehumanized us are still hanging over us. ”
“You need to hear this president apologize for the things he’s said,” said Cuomo.
“And to acknowledge that they were wrong,” said Escobar. “And to take them back.”
“And if he doesn’t?” Cuomo pressed her.
“As far as I’m concerned, he should not be here until he does that,” she said simply.
Watch below:
CNN
If Trump wants to visit our city, he ‘needs to take back his words’: El Paso congresswoman
On Tuesday, Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), who represents El Paso, told CNN's Chris Cuomo in no uncertain terms how President Donald Trump can start trying to make things right in her community if he really wants to — and until he does, he shouldn't bother coming to grieve with them.
"You said 'I want to talk to him first.' Why?" said Cuomo.
"I think it's important for us to have a dialogue about why this community is in so much pain," said Escobar, whose attempt to talk to Trump over the phone beforehand was rebuffed.
CNN
‘What’s in your heart?’ Texas pastor calls on Trump to take ‘responsibility’ for inflaming hate
On Tuesday, CNN's Anderson Cooper spoke to Michael Grady, a former Army chaplain living in El Paso, Texas whose daughter was shot and critically wounded in this weekend's mass shooting.
"You were in the military. You've seen horrific things. Now you are going through this," said Cooper. "How do you counsel yourself? What do you tell yourself about how this happened, why this happened?"
"I'm reminded that God is faithful, and that God requires something of us as humans, and that this horrific tragedy was based on a programming," said Grady. "I remember when Trayvon Martin was shot, and I've watched over the years, things escalated and there was no retribution and no consequences for the actions. I knew this day was going to come because God holds us accountable. You reap what you sow. The judgment is on the nation because we walked away from the principles of love and peace and hope and faith."
CNN
‘He doesn’t understand El Paso’: Texas lawmaker tells CNN why Trump should stay away as her city mourns
On Tuesday, Democratic Texas state Rep. Lina Ortega, who represents El Paso, told CNN's Erin Burnett that President Donald Trump should not visit her city in its time of grief.
"Representative, I know you don't think President Trump should come to El Paso," said Burnett. "How come?"
"Well, I mean, there's a lot of reasons," said Ortega. "I think that this community is not ready to have him return. He has said many hateful things about immigrants. He doesn't understand El Paso. We consider Ciudad Juarez as our sister city. We have many people that live in El Paso, have family that live across the border. He has done — his actions that he has taken with regard to migrants have hurt our community. And this is not the right time for him to come."