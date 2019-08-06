Trump refused phone call with El Paso congresswoman — despite having nothing on his schedule: report

President Donald Trump refused to talk on the phone with the Congresswoman representing El Paso — but will travel to the border city despite being told he is unwelcome.

“I requested a phone call with him today in order to share what I have now heard from many constituents, including some who are victims of Saturday’s attack,” Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) tweeted on Tuesday.

“My message would’ve been that he needs to understand that his words are powerful and have consequences. Using racist language to describe Mexicans, immigrants and other minorities dehumanize us. Those words inflame others,” she said.

“I was told that Trump is ‘too busy’ to have that conversation,” Escobar said.

CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju pointed out that Trump “didn’t have anything on his public schedule today.”

Read Escobar’s full thread:

My message would’ve been that he needs to understand that his words are powerful and have consequences. Using racist language to describe Mexicans, immigrants and other minorities dehumanize us. Those words inflame others. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 6, 2019

The domestic terrorist who came to El Paso to kill innocent people had his sights set on Hispanics and immigrants. He took 22 lives, injured more than two dozen. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 6, 2019

I have publicly said he has a responsibility to acknowledge the power of his words, apologize for them, and take them back because they are still hanging over us. I asked for a call so I could say this to him over the phone and ask for a dialogue that could lead to healing. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 6, 2019

I was told that @realDonaldTrump is “too busy” to have that conversation. I declined the invitation because I refuse to be an accessory to his visit. I refuse to join without a dialogue about the pain his racist and hateful words & actions have caused our community and country. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 6, 2019

