Illinois woman out of a job after calling for a return to slavery in this incredibly racist video

According to a report from the Riverfront Times, an Illinois woman seen in a video using ugly racial slurs and calling for a return to slavery is now out of a job over her comments.

The reports states that the two women seen in the video, identified as Macy Castleman and Jayde Landers, claim it was recorded it three years ago but it just came to light again after Gabbi Goldsborough posted it to Facebook with the warning: “I love how people sit around & act like racism isn’t still a thing. macy castleman and jayde landers u have a lot of explaining to do.”

In the video the two can be heard saying, “We hate n*ggers, because they smell and they don’t work, so we should bring back slavery to whip them n*ggers. Bring back the KKK. Woooo!”

In her defense, Castleman claimed the video was “self-explanatory” before adding, “I have black people in my family. Clearly don’t feel that way, so you can chill. Also it was an inside joke with my best friend. But feel however you want to feel about it.”

According to the report, since the video went viral, Castleman has been fired from her job at an assisted-living facility, with a statement reading, “A disturbing video posted on a personal social media account by a former employee over the weekend has come to our attention. We are disappointed by the personal views expressed by this former employee and regret the adverse attention it has brought upon our community. We have addressed the situation with the employee according to our personnel policies and that individual is no longer employed by Concordia Village or Lutheran Senior Services.”

You can read more here and at Heavy.

