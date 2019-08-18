‘I’m the one who calls the shots’: Trump rails against Fox News for giving him ‘his worst polls’
President Donald Trump explained why Fox News has drawn his ire and that they need to realize he’s the one in control of them.
In a conversation on the tarmac in Morristown, New Jersey on his way back to Washington, Trump said that Fox News has not been good to him lately.
“Fox is a lot different than it used to be, I can tell you that,” Trump said.
In an earlier Twitter rant, the president went off on Juan Williams for being “nasty and wrong.”
Juan Williams at @FoxNews is so pathetic, and yet when he met me in the Fox Building lobby, he couldn’t have been nicer as he asked me to take a picture of him and me for his family. Yet he is always nasty and wrong!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2019
“And the wonderful woman that gave Hillary Clinton the questions,” Trump said of Donna Brazile. “That was a terrible thing. All of a sudden, she’s working for Fox. What’s she doing working for Fox? Fox has changed, and my worst polls have always been from Fox. There’s something going on at Fox, I’ll tell you right now, and I’m not happy with it.”
He said that he isn’t sure what’s happening with the network but that Williams has never said a positive thing about him.
“And yet, when I show up at the Fox building, he’s out there, ‘Oh, sir, could have a picture with you? Could I have a picture?'” Trump recalled. “And he was 100 percent nice. I mean, you’ve never asked me for a picture. Did Murdoch change the management at Fox? I think they’re making a big mistake because Fox was treated very badly by the Democrats. Very, very badly. Having to do with the debates and other things. I think Fox is making a big mistake because, you know, I’m the one that calls the shots on that — on the really big debates. I guess we’re probably planning on three of them. And I really — well, I’m very — I’m not happy with Fox.”
Watch the clip below:
