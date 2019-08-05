‘INCOMPETENCE’: Trump burned for crossed out ‘Toledo’ gaffe in official speech transcript
President Donald Trump on Monday made a major gaffe when he blessed the memory of shooting victims in Toledo, Ohio — despite the fact that the shooting actually took place in the Ohio city of Dayton.
Compounding this error, the White House posted a transcript of the president’s speech online in which it left in — and then subsequently crossed out — the president’s mention of Toledo, as seen in the image below.
The White House has sent out the official transcript of Trump’s remarks from this morning, with the words “in Toledo” crossed out. pic.twitter.com/BMb8E6gDWE
— Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) August 5, 2019
Twitter users quickly piled on the White House’s latest blunder — check out some of the top reactions below.
INCOMPETENCE
— Cher Lan (@coleywolly) August 5, 2019
If only it were that easy to undo a mistake pic.twitter.com/6nFrUbs0YL
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 5, 2019
What, no "whoops" penciled in?
— Marc Morrison (@morrisondj) August 5, 2019
They should change it to "add name here."
— Crow (@sistercrow) August 5, 2019
Altering reality. The President is unwell
— Jordana Lipscomb (@jordanalipscomb) August 5, 2019
Somebody needs to lose their damn job. We are hurting in Dayton.
— A$AP Craig Schlitz (@MCMW2019) August 5, 2019
Apparently it wasn't even on the TelePrompTer. He just doesn't know how to read or listen to the words that come out of his mouth. pic.twitter.com/YflfEbfphV
— WTAF (@heytweetthis) August 5, 2019
This is what happens when you hire from the bottom of the barrel.
— Dr Robin (@Robinindfw) August 5, 2019