‘INCOMPETENCE’: Trump burned for crossed out ‘Toledo’ gaffe in official speech transcript

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump on Monday made a major gaffe when he blessed the memory of shooting victims in Toledo, Ohio — despite the fact that the shooting actually took place in the Ohio city of Dayton.

Compounding this error, the White House posted a transcript of the president’s speech online in which it left in — and then subsequently crossed out — the president’s mention of Toledo, as seen in the image below.

Twitter users quickly piled on the White House’s latest blunder — check out some of the top reactions below.

