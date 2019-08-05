Trump doused with furious mockery for mixing up Dayton and Toledo in mass shooting address

President Donald Trump stepped on whatever goodwill he might have garnered in his address following mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton by misidentifying the Ohio city where nine people were killed.

At least 20 others were killed by a white supremacist in Texas in the first of two gun massacres, and Trump promised “urgent” but unspecified action to address mass killings — and offered his condolences to the people of Toledo, about 150 miles north of Dayton.

Toledo. Fck me. — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) August 5, 2019

Holy Toledo! There's always a tweet… https://t.co/qITx7rnEYK — Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) August 5, 2019

Hey if you’re in Dayton, just a swift reminder that the president of the United States was golfing when your city had a mass shooting and just referred to the city you live in as Toledo. Just tuck that in your pocket for when it comes time to vote again. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) August 5, 2019

Trump said Toledo. He didn’t even care enough to get the location of the shooting correct. @GOP, y’all continue to enable him. — deray (@deray) August 5, 2019

Trump couldn’t even get the location of a mass shooting correct in an address to the nation. He said “may God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo." It happened in Dayton. I’m from Cleveland and am used to people thinking I’m from Cincinnati. But for goodness’ sakes. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) August 5, 2019

– instead of saying Dayton, he said Toledo

– can't stop sniffing If we can't impeach the president, can we at least drug test him? pic.twitter.com/smnneGjjNt — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) August 5, 2019

trump’s speech had a tight camera shot of his head & chest- perhaps to hide his body movements & podium clutching. He slurred as he struggled to read prepared text. Saying Texas instead of El Paso, then closing w/ “Toledo,” he’s a dementia tragedy still occupying the White House. — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) August 5, 2019

First Bowling Green, now Toledo. — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) August 5, 2019

We should treat that speech as seriously as the President did. #toledo — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) August 5, 2019

It was Dayton, not Toledo, Trump. Also it’s white supremacy, misogyny & access to guns, not video games. It’s white supremacy, misogyny & access to guns, not mental illness. It’s white supremacy, misogyny & access to guns, not lone wolves. — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) August 5, 2019

has trump blamed the press for him saying toledo yet — darth™ (@darth) August 5, 2019

Yes, you see it's spelled "Dayton" but it's pronounced "Toledo." Very common mistake. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) August 5, 2019

Trump: I have the best brain. I have the best words. I have the winning gene. Also Trump: Mixes up Dayton and Toledo. He doesn't care, Ohio. — JRehling (@JRehling) August 5, 2019

This fool really said Toledo…. pic.twitter.com/lx2jDSm4vm — Thomas Q. Jones (@thomasqjones) August 5, 2019