‘Insanity’: Morning Joe rips Democrats for trashing Obamacare — instead of focusing on Trump

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted Democrats for going after Barack Obama’s legacy instead of focusing on President Donald Trump.

The “Morning Joe” host couldn’t believe that the second round of Democratic presidential debates focused on attacking Obama’s signature health care legislation, and he said that played into the Republican president’s hands.

“I’m wondering why people who want votes from Democrats spent all last night trashing Barack Obama, saying support of Barack Obama’s signature plan, the Affordable Care Act, the greatest step forward toward universal health care in the history of the American republic, I’m wondering why they were trashing that and the defense of that is ‘Republican talking points,'” Scarborough said. “It is insanity, my friends.”

The former Republican said his Democratic friends hadn’t been persuaded by that line of attacks, which seem to be aimed at bringing down Obama’s vice president — and current frontrunner — Joe Biden.

“It was bizarre,” he said. “Just judging from what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard since that debate, a lot of the Democrats are pretty pissed off, saying if you’re thinking you’re getting my vote by trashing Barack Obama’s legacy, you have another thing coming.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Give me a break!” Scarborough added. “What’s wrong with you people? You’re going up against Donald Trump, and you’re talking about defending ObamaCare as Republican talking points? Who is advising you?”