Is Boeing too big to fail?
The grounding of the 737 MAX for more than four months after two deadly accidents has tarnished Boeing’s reputation, but it still has the confidence of US policymakers.
This is despite the fact that one of the MAX flight systems, the MCAS, has been cited in both accidents.
Is this an indication that the American aerospace giant is too big to fail?
President Donald Trump, whose mantra is “America first,” certainly criticized Boeing early in his administration over the presidential plane, Air Force One, but he has been largely silent about the recent woes.
The wave of negative press about the flaws that caused the deaths of 346 people did not prompt legislators to summon Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg before Congress to inflict on him the kind of humiliation Wall Street bankers were subject to following the global financial crisis.
“Boeing is one of the engines of the US economy, it’s way too big and too important for the United States,” said Michel Merluzeau, an expert at Air Insight Research.
– Political ties –
If American politicians were to attack the manufacturer, they would be shooting themselves in the foot, Merluzeau said, because “there are many jobs involved, a very, very numerous supply chain and it cannot be replaced with Facebook or Google that don’t produce anything tangible.”
Founded 103 years ago, Boeing employs more than 150,000 people around the world, the vast majority in the United States.
In addition to direct jobs, its subcontractors — like General Electric (GE), United Technologies and Spirit Aerosystems — are large US industrial employers.
The location of Boeing plants resembles a political campaign map, with facilities in Republican strongholds like Alabama, South Carolina and Texas, and Democratic areas like California and Washington, as well as states that helped Trump win the election: Pennsylvania and Arizona.
And Muilenburg has shown political savvy in his picks for the company’s board of directors, naming Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, and Caroline Kennedy, ally of former president Barack Obama and daughter of former president John F. Kennedy.
– Air Force One –
Boeing is a dominant player not just in civilian aircraft but in the defense and space industries, and is a major supplier to the Pentagon.
The company produced the famous B-17 and B-29 bombers of World War II and the B-52 used the Vietnam War. Today it produces a variety of aircraft including the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet, Apache attack helicopters, the B-1 bomber and combat drones.
It also is part of SpaceX, which will manage travel to the International Space Station.
And Boeing manufactures the presidential plane, the iconic Air Force One.
But Boeing also “can be used as a strategic tool,” said Arthur Wheaton, a professor at Cornell University in New York.
Chinese purchases of Boeing aircraft are part of trade negotiations with Beijing, according to a source, since that can be a fast way to reduce the US trade deficit.
US civilian aircraft exports fell 12 percent to $20.4 billion in May, due to the MAX crisis, which affected the GDP, according to government data.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says ‘video games’ caused racist El Paso shooting: ‘We’ve always had guns and evil’
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested on Sunday that video games had inspired a white nationalist mass shooter who killed 20 people in El Paso, Texas over the weekend.
Patrick began his interview on Fox News by sending "thoughts and prayers" to victims of a second mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
"This is the fourth shooting since I’ve been Lt. Governor and Gov. Abbott has been on watch," Patrick explained. "I think it’s time for all of America to take a real close look, if we haven’t already, we should have, of where we are."
Patrick cited "mental health" as one of the components in mass shootings and said that he "stayed up all night" trying to come up with solutions to the problem.
CNN
‘He is encouraging this’: Beto O’Rourke nails Trump and Fox News as ‘most responsible’ for racist mass shooting
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke suggested on Sunday that Fox News and President Donald Trump are helping to indoctrinate white nationalists like the man who killed 20 people in El Paso, Texas on Saturday.
During an interview on CNN, O'Rourke insisted that new gun control laws are needed to prevent the sale of "weapons of war."
The candidate also said that Americans "have to acknowledge the hatred, the open racism that we’re seeing."
"There is an environment of it in the United States," he said. "We see it on Fox News, we — we see it on the Internet and we see it from our commander-in-chief."
Breaking Banner
8chan blasted by security expert as ‘safe haven’ for white supremacists to egg each other on to go on killing sprees
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" early Sunday morning, national security expert Juliette Kayyem lashed out at 8chan, the user-generated chatroom website, for being nothing more than a haven for white supremacists encouraging each other to commit atrocities.
Speaking with host Christi Paul, Kayyem got right to the point after it was pointed out that the El Paso shooter posted his racist manifesto on the board just before he went on his killing spree that left 20 dead.
"It's legal because it is simply the sharing of ideas," she said of the boards. "But what we are seeing with 8chan and others, it actually has become some sort of the announcement of my terror attack, as we saw it with El Paso, as well as a place that not just promotes this ideology but sort of eggs it on."