Israel gets missing Kafka papers, ending long legal battle
The Israel National Library on Wednesday unveiled a missing batch of Czech Jewish writer Franz Kafka’s papers, ending more than a decade of legal wrangling over ownership in Israel and Europe.
As he battled with tuberculosis in an Austrian sanitorium, the author of “The Trial” and “The Metamorphosis” asked his close friend Max Brod to destroy all his letters and writings.
After the writer’s death in 1924, Prague-born Brod, also Jewish, felt he could not carry out his friend’s wishes and in 1939 he fled Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia for Tel Aviv, carrying Kafka’s papers in a suitcase.
Brod then published many of the works and played a key role in establishing Kafka’s success as one of the 20th century’s key literary figures.
Brod’s own death in 1968 ushered in what library spokeswoman Vered Lion-Yerushalmi called “the Kafkaesque story” of the Brod archive, with the hoard being split up and part of it stolen and offered for sale in Germany.
Since March 2008, the national library has been fighting to reassemble the collection and house it in Israel, its chairman David Blumberg told a press conference on Wednesday.
“The national library claimed the transfer of the archive to it because that was Brod’s wish in his will,” he said.
“We started a process that took 11 years until we completed it two weeks ago.”
In May, following the ruling of a court in Wiesbaden, Germany handed over thousands of papers and manuscripts which Israel said had been stolen a decade ago in Tel Aviv and later offered for sale to the German Literary Archives in Marbach, and to private collectors.
Other parts of the hoard had previously been located in a run-down apartment full of cats in Tel Aviv, stored in a disused refrigerator and also in bank deposit boxes in the city.
The fifth and final cache was located in a vault at the Zurich headquarters of UBS, Switzerland’s largest bank, and released after a Swiss court ruling.
“We brought from Switzerland 60 files which coined original materials,” said Stefan Litt, the national library’s archivist and curator of its humanities collection.
He said he was grateful to UBS for its “heartwarming” cooperation.
He said that most of the material had already been published by Brod but the correspondence between the two friends and Kafka?s other notes, diaries and reflections shed valuable light on Kafka’s personality.
“We have no literary surprises here,” he said.
But “without Max Brod we would not really know who Kafka is”.
‘Get off your ass!’ Furious Tim Ryan takes Mitch McConnell to the woodshed over gun violence
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) absolutely went off on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday for refusing to even consider allowing a vote on gun control legislation that passed with a bipartisan majority in the House of Representatives.
During an interview with CNN's Jim Sciutto, Ryan grew emotional while discussing the mass shooting that occurred in Dayton over the weekend and he said America needed the Senate to act to prevent future gun violence.
"Come on, Mitch McConnell, where are your guts?" he shouted. "You're from Kentucky -- everybody I know from Kentucky got guts!... Do something! Because the American people are fed up with you, we're fed up with you stonewalling everything! People are dying on the streets just a few hours from your house, and you're sitting there doing nothing!"
Virginia winemaker Eric Trump has a big grin on his face — and one of daddy’s signature issues may be the reason why
Is Trump hoping that his threatened new tax on French wine might benefit his son’s poorly-reviewed Trump Winery in the vineyards of Virginia?
No one inside the lush halls of the Miraval winery, co-owned by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt with a French partner and located in Provence, wanted to answer that question this week. But the French receptionist who picked up the phone kept laughing. “C’est amusant,” she said.
WATCH: Susan Collins drives away as college student tells her ‘more kids are going to die’ without gun control legislation
"We all know it's an important issue. The question is, will they take action right now before more kids die in their schools, before more people die at the mall, before more people die in their places of worship?"
Sen. Susan Collins fled Tuesday when asked directly by a college student whether she would take concrete action to push for gun control legislation that could prevent the deaths of more children in mass shootings.
Bowdoin College student Livia Kunins-Berkowitz approached Collins and her staffers Tuesday afternoon in Portland, Maine to ask if the Republican senator would join her colleagues on both sides of the aisle to demand that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) reconvene the Senate for a vote on the universal background checks legislation passed by the House earlier this year.