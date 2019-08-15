Israel may bar Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from entering the country: source
Israel may bar a visit by two US congresswomen who have expressed support of a boycott of the Jewish state despite having signaled they would be allowed in, a government official said Thursday.
Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who is of Palestinian origin, are expected at the weekend for a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held consultations on the visit on Wednesday and a final decision is being weighed, the government official said on condition of anonymity.
“There is a possibility that Israel will not allow the visit in its current proposed format,” the official said.
“Professional teams and legal counsel in various government ministries are continuing to examine the decision. According to Israeli law, the authority lies with the minister of the interior.”
The official, however, added that “if Congresswoman Tlaib makes a humanitarian request to visit her family, the decision on her matter will be considered favorably”.
In 2017, Israel passed a law banning entry to foreigners who support boycotting the country.
The law was passed in response to a movement to boycott Israel as a means to pressure the country over its treatment of the Palestinians.
Israel sees the movement as a strategic threat and accuses it of anti-Semitism — a claim activists deny, saying they only want to see the occupation end.
Prominent Arab Israeli parliament member Ayman Odeh said: “A state that has nothing to hide would not think of preventing the arrival of two members of Congress.”
“Another desperate attempt to hide the reality to the world,” he wrote on Twitter.
Both Omar and Tlaib have been critical of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and treatment of Palestinians.
They have also faced accusations of anti-Semitism, which they firmly deny.
The Israeli ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, had previously signaled the two congresswomen would be allowed to visit out of respect for Washington, Israel’s most important ally.
They are also outspoken political opponents and critics of US President Donald Trump, who has a close relationship with Netanyahu.
CNN
Moody’s analyst: Trump risks recession with each day he fails to resolve trade wars
On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 800 points, its worst day of 2019.
Although President Trump continues to tout a strong economy, analysts have concerns that his trade wars with China might cause a major recession.
On CNN Thursday, Moody's analyst Mark Zandi explained that with each passing day, Trump risks having the economy slump into a recession he won't be able to fix.
"Yeah, sure, the president could tweet that he had a call with president Xi of China and they came to some kind of arrangement and they're going to wind down the trade war," he said. "I don't think it will be a substantive agreement, nothing that will change the grievances that we have with China but it will be a face-saving arrangement and I think that will be enough to quell the uncertainty and keep the economy moving forward," he added.
July 2019 hottest month on record for planet: US agency
July 2019 temperatures were the hottest ever recorded globally, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Thursday, confirming earlier observations by the European Union.
"Much of the planet sweltered in unprecedented heat in July, as temperatures soared to new heights in the hottest month ever recorded. The record warmth also shrank Arctic and Antarctic sea ice to historic lows," the agency said.
According to the NOAA, the average global temperature in July was 0.95 degrees Celsius (1.71 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 20th century average of 15.8 degrees Celsius (60.4 Fahrenheit), making it the hottest July in its records, which go back to 1880.
Jewish Dems caution Embassy that congressional ban will be ‘costly for Israel’
USA Today reporter Susan Page told an MSNBC panel Thursday that it was a bad decision that Israel made to listen to President Donald Trump and ban his political tormenters from the country.
The move came just after President Donald Trump tweeted out that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should deny entry to the Congresswomen. Netanyahu is less than one month out from being forced to hold another reelection after he was unable to form a coalition government. He has run both of his campaigns this year like Trump and promoting Trump, including naming a Golan community "Trump Heights," where currently there are no buildings and no one seems to live.