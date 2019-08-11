Ivanka scorched after wishing Muslims a happy Eid al-Adha: ‘As long as they stay out of America, right?’

Ivanka Trump’s attempt to wish Muslims a happy Eid al-Adha was met with derision on Sunday morning after she tweeted at them — with many Twitter commenters noting her father, Donald Trump, wants to ban anymore Muslims from entering the country.

On Sunday morning, while her father bizarrely remained silent on Twitter, the first daughter tweeted: “Eid Mubarak to Muslims all around the world celebrating Eid al-Adha! Wishing you health, happiness and joy!”

The responses were not kind and you can read some below:

Eid Mubarak to Muslims all around the world celebrating Eid al-Adha!

Wishing you health, happiness and joy! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 11, 2019

As if you care about Muslims. — Squirrelgirl (@donnamreiss) August 11, 2019

I’m not feeling like this tweet came from a genuine place. — WhenRightIsWrong (@Right_All_Wrong) August 11, 2019

(psst, don't nobody tell Nepotism Barbie here how her father tried to ban all Muslims from entering the United States) — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 11, 2019

Your father issued a Muslim ban and has repeatedly smeared Muslims. You are seriously clueless. Go home, Ivanka. Be the pretty, pretty princess. Stop believing that you are an important part of our government. — Tink53 (@warbirds71) August 11, 2019

“But don’t try to come to our country or my daddy will do his best to keep you out unless you loan my husband millions of dollars.” — Christine (@christysevans) August 11, 2019

Hey Eva Braun, Your dad issued a Muslim ban for the country. Your husband said Palestinian Muslims aren’t “equipped” to lead themselves. You’re truly the Marie Antoinette “let them eat cake” of our generation. pic.twitter.com/aOEEMY0xXo — Runnergal4life 👩🏽‍🦱✌🏽🌊 (@BlueWave215) August 11, 2019

Unless, of course, you wish to enter the United States. We've been trying to ban you from coming. But, much joy to you! — Ben, Disappointed (@BenDisappointed) August 11, 2019

Jamal Khashoggi would have wanted to celebrate the day I’m sure, but you know… — Jessica Rabbet (@rabbet_jessica) August 11, 2019

Wishing you health and joy as long as you stay in your own country, right Ivanka?#Hypocrite #RacistInChief — Jennifer (@jerseymom473) August 11, 2019

Your father instituted a Muslim ban. — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) August 11, 2019

Even the ones your dad tried to ban coming in America, asshole? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 11, 2019

While your dad kills. — Not You (@yuccavalley1) August 11, 2019

