Ivanka scorched after wishing Muslims a happy Eid al-Adha: ‘As long as they stay out of America, right?’

Published

35 mins ago

on

Ivanka Trump’s attempt to wish Muslims a happy Eid al-Adha was met with derision on Sunday morning after she tweeted at them — with many Twitter commenters noting her father, Donald Trump, wants to ban anymore Muslims from entering the country.

On Sunday morning, while her father bizarrely remained silent on Twitter, the first daughter tweeted: “Eid Mubarak to Muslims all around the world celebrating Eid al-Adha! Wishing you health, happiness and joy!”

The responses were not kind and you can read some below:

