Ivanka scorched after wishing Muslims a happy Eid al-Adha: ‘As long as they stay out of America, right?’
Ivanka Trump’s attempt to wish Muslims a happy Eid al-Adha was met with derision on Sunday morning after she tweeted at them — with many Twitter commenters noting her father, Donald Trump, wants to ban anymore Muslims from entering the country.
On Sunday morning, while her father bizarrely remained silent on Twitter, the first daughter tweeted: “Eid Mubarak to Muslims all around the world celebrating Eid al-Adha! Wishing you health, happiness and joy!”
The responses were not kind and you can read some below:
Eid Mubarak to Muslims all around the world celebrating Eid al-Adha!
Wishing you health, happiness and joy!
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 11, 2019
As if you care about Muslims.
— Squirrelgirl (@donnamreiss) August 11, 2019
I’m not feeling like this tweet came from a genuine place.
— WhenRightIsWrong (@Right_All_Wrong) August 11, 2019
(psst, don't nobody tell Nepotism Barbie here how her father tried to ban all Muslims from entering the United States)
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 11, 2019
Your father issued a Muslim ban and has repeatedly smeared Muslims. You are seriously clueless. Go home, Ivanka. Be the pretty, pretty princess. Stop believing that you are an important part of our government.
— Tink53 (@warbirds71) August 11, 2019
— (((Dana the Serb)))🏳️🌈 (@PronouncedDonna) August 11, 2019
“But don’t try to come to our country or my daddy will do his best to keep you out unless you loan my husband millions of dollars.”
— Christine (@christysevans) August 11, 2019
Hey Eva Braun,
Your dad issued a Muslim ban for the country. Your husband said Palestinian Muslims aren’t “equipped” to lead themselves.
You’re truly the Marie Antoinette “let them eat cake” of our generation. pic.twitter.com/aOEEMY0xXo
— Runnergal4life 👩🏽🦱✌🏽🌊 (@BlueWave215) August 11, 2019
Unless, of course, you wish to enter the United States. We've been trying to ban you from coming. But, much joy to you!
— Ben, Disappointed (@BenDisappointed) August 11, 2019
Jamal Khashoggi would have wanted to celebrate the day I’m sure, but you know…
— Jessica Rabbet (@rabbet_jessica) August 11, 2019
Wishing you health and joy as long as you stay in your own country, right Ivanka?#Hypocrite #RacistInChief
— Jennifer (@jerseymom473) August 11, 2019
Your father instituted a Muslim ban.
— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) August 11, 2019
Even the ones your dad tried to ban coming in America, asshole?
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 11, 2019
While your dad kills.
— Not You (@yuccavalley1) August 11, 2019
Your father is bigoted against Muslims of all nationalities. Your duplicity is despicable.
— Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) August 11, 2019
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.