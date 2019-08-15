Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell has not fled the country – spotted at In-N-Out Burger: report

Ghislaine Maxwell was spotted in public for the first time since Jeffrey Epstein’s death at a Manhattan prison.

According to the New York Post, she was spotted at an In-N-Out Burger in Universal City, Los Angeles

A regular of that In-N-Out Burger who is at the location “daily” went up to her to ask, “are you who I think you are.” She said, “yes.”

Maxwell was spotted reading The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives, by Ted Gup, who authors investigative non-fiction books about the CIA and government secrecy.

It was reported late Wednesday night by the Washington Post that Epstein’s hyoid bone was broken in his neck. It’s a bone that is frequently broken during strangulation, but only appears in suicide deaths in rare cases.

“She was perfectly friendly, very lovely,” the source told The Post about Maxwell. She hasn’t been photographed in public since 2016.

Maxwell is often criticized as Epstein’s “madam” for helping him find girls.

You can see the photo in the tweet below:

