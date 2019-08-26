Jeffrey Epstein caught Trump ogling a young woman in his office — then told him ‘she’s not for you’: report

A new report from the New York Times features an on-the-record claim from a former associate of the late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein about a disturbing interaction she had with President Donald Trump.
The Times report is about two sisters named Maria and Annie Farmer, who both allege that longtime Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell made inappropriate physical contact with them 24 years ago. At the time, Maria Farmer was 25 years old, while Annie was just 16.
The story is mostly about the sisters’ unsuccessful efforts to get law enforcement officials to believe their stories about the inappropriate behavior that Epstein and Maxwell exhibited toward them.
While recounting her story, Maria Farmer recalls once seeing Donald Trump in Epstein’s office. She tells the Times that Epstein at one point during the meeting caught Trump “eyeing” her and then abruptly told him, “She’s not for you.”
Farmer’s mother, Janice Swain, tells the Times that she recalls Maria telling her about this interaction shortly after it happened.
Trump had a long friendship with Epstein before the two had a falling out last decade, and Trump now insists that he was “not a fan” of the accused billionaire sex trafficker.
In a 2002 interview, however, Trump described Epstein as “a lot of fun to be with” and said that Epstein “likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.
Send news tips to: [email protected]
.