Jeffrey Epstein caught Trump ogling a young woman in his office — then told him ‘she’s not for you’: report

A new report from the New York Times features an on-the-record claim from a former associate of the late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein about a disturbing interaction she had with President Donald Trump.

The Times report is about two sisters named Maria and Annie Farmer, who both allege that longtime Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell made inappropriate physical contact with them 24 years ago. At the time, Maria Farmer was 25 years old, while Annie was just 16.

The story is mostly about the sisters’ unsuccessful efforts to get law enforcement officials to believe their stories about the inappropriate behavior that Epstein and Maxwell exhibited toward them.

While recounting her story, Maria Farmer recalls once seeing Donald Trump in Epstein’s office. She tells the Times that Epstein at one point during the meeting caught Trump “eyeing” her and then abruptly told him, “She’s not for you.”

Farmer’s mother, Janice Swain, tells the Times that she recalls Maria telling her about this interaction shortly after it happened.

Trump had a long friendship with Epstein before the two had a falling out last decade, and Trump now insists that he was “not a fan” of the accused billionaire sex trafficker.

In a 2002 interview, however, Trump described Epstein as “a lot of fun to be with” and said that Epstein “likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”