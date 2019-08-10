Quantcast
Jeffrey Epstein found dead in his jail cell of apparent suicide: report

Published

46 mins ago

on

The New York Post is reporting that financier Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead in his jail after apparently committing suicide.

The reports states, “Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died overnight in an apparent suicide, law enforcement sources told the Post Saturday.”

“A gurney carrying a man who looked like Epstein was wheeled out of the Manhattan Correctional Center around 7:30 a.m. and headed to New York Downtown Hospital. A call for a reported cardiac arrest came in at 6:38 a.m., Fire Department sources said.”

