Jewish Dems caution Embassy that congressional ban will be ‘costly for Israel’

14 mins ago

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI)

USA Today reporter Susan Page told an MSNBC panel Thursday that it was a bad decision that Israel made to listen to President Donald Trump and ban his political tormenters from the country.

The move came just after President Donald Trump tweeted out that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should deny entry to the Congresswomen. Netanyahu is less than one month out from being forced to hold another reelection after he was unable to form a coalition government. He has run both of his campaigns this year like Trump and promoting Trump, including naming a Golan community “Trump Heights,” where currently there are no buildings and no one seems to live.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) had hoped to travel to the West Bank and Israel during the recess. Tlaib’s family still lives in the West Bank and Tlaib said that she is eager for her sons to meet their great-grandmother.

“My city [of Beit Ur al-Fauqa] is so excited that I am possibly going to come to see her next month,” she told Jewish Insider. “She is so happy. And I am going to take my two wonderful boys… and they are going to meet their great grandmother. So I am really, really excited about that.”

Jewish Reps. Nita Lowey (D-NY) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) called the Israeli Embassy to explain that this was a bad idea.

“This is going to be costly for Israel. You know, the Democratic Party is divided when it comes to the boycott movement. There are a lot of Democratic officials in Congress who oppose the boycott movement against Israel,” Page said. “But they are going to unite behind their colleague whose are being denied entry to one of the United States’ staunchest allies and a democracy for the purpose of getting — say they oppose Israeli policy when it comes to the Palestinians as they do. That’s part of a democratic process that they are allowed to go in there, speak out. I wonder if the Israelis understand the reproductions of this politically for them in the United States.”

Even former Republican Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) tweeted his support for the women to go to Israel.

MSNBC reporter Kristen Welker explained that Trump “sends out this tweet knowing that he’s got a rally in just a few hours.”

Watch the full discussion below:

