Judge brutally slaps down Roger Stone’s bid to toss out his indictment: ‘No one but himself to blame’

Published

1 min ago

on

A judge on Thursday smacked down Trump associate Roger Stone’s bid to have his indictment for obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and other charges thrown out of court.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson has issued a ruling shooting down Stone’s claim that he was being “selectively” prosecuted for lying under oath. In the ruling, Jackson concluded that Congress did not need to make a prosecution referral to the Department of Justice in order to be prosecuted by the DOJ for perjuring himself, while also concluding the former special counsel Robert Mueller’s appointment did not violate the Constitution.

Jackson then pointed the finger directly at Stone and told him he has no excuse for the predicament that he’s found himself in.

“Based on the allegations in the indictment which are assumed to be true for purposes of these motions, it is fair to say that Roger Stone has no one but himself to blame for the fact that he was investigated by the Department of Justice,” she wrote. “When he chose to take credit for the Wikileaks release and to tantalize the public with hints that he had inside information about more to come, he chose to place himself directly in the vortex of the issues that became the focus of multiple law enforcement, counterintelligence, and congressional investigations.”

Read more excerpts of Judge Jackson’s ruling below.

Trump pal Tom Barrack was pocketing money from Saudis after 2016 transition meetings: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

According to a report from Bloomberg, close Donald Trump associate Tom Barrack was taking money from Saudi Arabian interests -- as well as meeting with them -- while he was also employed helping out the president's transition team.

The report states that Barrack -- who is also being investigated for his part in planning the president's inauguration -- was working both sides of the fence in 2016.

Pointing out that "Tom Barrack, the investor and longtime friend of President Donald Trump, was an early advocate of strengthening ties between the White House and Saudi Arabia," Bloomberg adds, "Barrack had pursued business across the Middle East for decades, but he hadn’t done a deal with the massive Saudi fund. That changed after Trump’s 2016 presidential run, a time when Barrack straddled multiple roles -- a leader of Colony [Capital Inc.], a campaign adviser and a key member of the presidential transition team."

Trump’s racism traced straight to Ronald Reagan in scathing Sacramento Bee editorial

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Following the newly released audio recording of former President Ronald Reagan telling Richard Nixon that African diplomats are "monkeys" who are "uncomfortable wearing shoes," the Sacramento Bee — a paper based in California's capital city, where Reagan once sat as governor — ran a scathing op-ed revealing an uncomfortable truth about the legendary GOP figure.

"While some political observers wish to cast Trump as an anomaly of history, the truth is that he’s a logical heir to the bigoted lineage of his predecessors," wrote the editorial board. "In 1964, the Republican Party began using the 'southern strategy,' a ploy to win over white voters in the south by stoking racial anxiety. In 1969, President Nixon launched the drug war as a way to lock up black people, according to one of his top aides."

‘Fox made you bend the knee’: Tomi Lahren’s apology for sexist Kamala Harris smear gets torn to shreds

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Fox News personality Tomi Lahren on Thursday issued a formal apology for a sexist smear that she leveled Wednesday night against Sen. Kamala Harris.

Lahren on Wednesday attacked Harris for allegedly "sleeping her way to the top" by having an affair with a married man -- and even her own colleagues at Fox News found her attack to be horrifically sexist and inappropriate.

While Lahren had been defiant about her smear of Harris throughout Wednesday night, by Thursday morning she apologized and said she was wrong to bash Harris this way.

