Kellyanne Conway is ‘hopping mad’ that Elizabeth Warren isn’t being blamed for the Dayton shooting
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway complained to Fox News that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was not shouldering blame for a mass shooting in Dayton.
The 24-year-old gunman who killed his sister and eight other people in Ohio reportedly expressed support for Warren on his social media pages, and Conway tried to link the Democratic presidential candidate to the massacre.
“The president is trying to bring the country together, heal a nation but also offer concrete proposals on how to move forward as a nation” Conway said.
President Donald Trump has been blamed for a shooting the same day in El Paso by a gunman whose manifesto echoed some of the president’s anti-immigrant rhetoric before opening fire on Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart store.
“Let me tell you something,” Conway told “Fox & Friends.” “I’m hopping mad this morning because I see very little scant coverage of the fact that the Dayton shooter has been confirmed as having a Twitter feed that was supportive of Antifa, that was supportive of Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders.”
Then she ordered Democratic candidates to stop raising money by promoting gun safety legislation and instead support the president’s agenda.
“Everybody needs to stop preening in front of the cameras,” Conway said. “Stop raising money — Elizabeth Warren, I’m talking to you — for Senate candidates off of this, and stand up and work with us.”
Kellyanne Conway is "hopping mad" that nobody is discussing the Dayton shooter's apparent support for Elizabeth Warren, and attacks her for "raising money [by] talking about the mass shooting." pic.twitter.com/6Al2pYWyzS
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 6, 2019
Kellyanne Conway: "Everybody needs to stop preening in front of the cameras. Stop raising money — Elizabeth Warren, I'm talking to you — for Senate candidates off of this, and stand up and work with us." pic.twitter.com/hyqpiVpeU7
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 6, 2019
El Paso Republican squirms while defending Trump’s claim that Mexicans are ‘invading’ his city
Adolpho Telles, the chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party, appeared on CNN Tuesday to defend President Donald Trump's frequent use of the word "invasion" to describe immigrants coming into the United States from Mexico.
During an interview, CNN's Jim Sciutto asked Telles what he made of the fact that the white supremacist El Paso shooter used the same rhetoric of Mexicans "invading" the United States that the president regularly uses.
Telles replied that he didn't see it as a problem because the president was only talking about undocumented immigrants.
"The rhetoric we talk about is picked up in pieces," Telles said. "He has called it an invasion. But he's talking about people that are here illegally! Those are the ones! He was smart enough to figure out that we have a border problem and called it a 'crisis,' which it was."
White teen from powerful political family gets banned from school over insanely racist gun video
On Monday, WOLO reported that a 16-year-old South Carolina student has been expelled from the Cardinal Newman School, banned from the property, and faces criminal charges following a violent, racial-slur-laden social media post in which he shoots a box of shoes representing black people.
"Howdy. I'm Parker Mustian, and I hate black prople," he can be heard saying in the video as he loads a rifle. "They're the worst. They're stinky and they just suck. They're just bad people. You'll notice over there, there's a box of Jordans — the favorite pair of shoes for a black man. I'm gonna show you what I think of the black man."
‘Gun Society’: Foreign countries issue warnings to their citizens about ‘indiscriminate’ US gun violence
At least six countries have warned their citizens about gun violence and mass shootings in the U.S.
Foreign countries are warning their citizens to exercise caution and avoid areas and events where large groups of people gather while in the United States, in response to America’s epidemic of deadly gun violence.
The three most recent warnings come from Japan, Uruguay, and Venezuela.
Uruguay’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday, after a weekend of deadly domestic terror and mass shootings, warning citizens about “growing indiscriminate violence” in the U.S., as the L.A. Times reports.