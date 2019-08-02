Kellyanne Conway rips Nikki Haley for Trump criticism just as husband George urges the former UN ambassador to join ‘the right side of history’

Although Kellyanne Conway was critical of Donald Trump back when she was a strategist for Sen. Ted Cruz’ 2016 presidential campaign, she has zero tolerance for any criticism of Trump now — even mild criticism. And that was evident on Friday when the Trump adviser had an angry reaction to a tweet by Republican Nikki Haley (former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations).

Friday morning, Trump posted a snarky tweet after learning that, according to police, Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings’ home in Baltimore had been the target of a burglary. Trump was gloating over the news, posting, “Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!” Haley took offense, tweeting, “This is so unnecessary.” And Conway, obviously offended by Haley’s tweet, responded, “THIS is so unnecessary. Trump-PENCE2020.”

Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

This is so unnecessary. 🙄 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 2, 2019

But Conway’s husband, conservative attorney and relentless Trump adversary George Conway, had a very different reaction to Haley’s tweet: he encouraged her to criticize Trump even more, posting, “Come on out, Nikki, the water’s warm. Be on the right side of history. Be on the right side.”

ADVERTISEMENT

THIS is so unnecessary

Trump-PENCE2020 https://t.co/wopDdCWRwR — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 2, 2019

Before her ambassador position, Haley served as governor of South Carolina.

Come on out, Nikki, the water’s warm. Be on the right side of history. Be on the right side. pic.twitter.com/MIjuUPSHtN — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 2, 2019