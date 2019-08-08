Latest intel official to quit left behind paper trail explaining she was forced out: report

Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon resigned on Thursday after an Oval Office meeting with Vice President Mike Pence.

The Wall Street Journal now reports left a paper-trail showing she was forced out.

“Sue Gordon left a letter for Trump with a handwritten note that made clear she was resigning because he wanted her to,” WSJ reporter Dustin Volz tweeted.

“I offer this letter as an act of respect & patriotism, not preference. You should have your team,” the note said.

Joseph Maguire, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will fill in as acting Director of National Intelligence beginning on August 15.

