LGBTQ, black, and women journalists respond to conservative NYT columnist who quit Twitter after being called a ‘bedbug’

“He would never make it if he was us”

Bret Stephens, a well-known conservative and frequently-controversial New York Times opinion columnist is walking away from Twitter – a social media platform highly popular with journalists – after being mocked overnight for emailing a critic who referred to him as a “bedbug.”

After news broke Monday that several floors of the New York Times offices in midtown Manhattan may have bedbugs, one professor made a joke on Twitter:

ADVERTISEMENT

The bedbugs are a metaphor. The bedbugs are Bret Stephens. https://t.co/k4qo6QzIBW — davekarpf (@davekarpf) August 26, 2019

Karpf is an associate professor at George Washington University. He notes that Stephens emailed him, and even copied Karpf’s boss on the email:

This afternoon, I tweeted a brief joke about a well-known NYT op-Ed columnist. It got 9 likes and 0 retweets. I did not @ him. He does not follow me. He just emailed me, cc’ing my university provost. He is deeply offended that I called him a metaphorical bedbug. — davekarpf (@davekarpf) August 27, 2019

Overnight, many, including many people who are members of groups who unfortunately deal daily with viciously racist, homophobic, misogynistic or other attacks – including death threats – chimed in to note that Stephens dishes out the criticism freely in his Times column, and during his frequent MSNBC appearances, but can’t seem to take one joke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding fuel to their fire is that Stephens has attacked liberals who support “safe spaces” and even bragged about quittingthe conservative Wall Street Journal to write for the “mostly liberal editorial page of The New York Times” in a speech later published as “Free Speech and the Necessity of Discomfort.”

Here’s a sampling from mostly Black, LGBTQ, women, and minority journalists, and others, sharing their thoughts and experiences:

Bret Stephens freaks out that a professor mocked him by calling him a “bedbug” and tries to get the guy fired. I wish That’s the worst I got called for my articles. Instead Ive literally had Trump loving Neo Nazis threaten to kill me for daring to criticize Trump. #ByeByeBret — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last 24 hours, I’ve had about a dozen messages from strangers calling me a “faggot” or some kind of transphobic language and that’s fewer than usual. Lots of women, LGBTQ folks, and/or folks of color on here get much worse. Bret Stephens was unglued when called “bedbug”. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 27, 2019

So let me get this straight.

You’re a columnist. Some non-fan calls you a name. You take the time to track down both the somebody and his boss to register your offense.

Wow.

If I did that, I’d never have time to do anything else. https://t.co/VqewPwIJkY — Leonard Pitts, Jr. (@LeonardPittsJr1) August 27, 2019

Bret Stephens couldn’t handle being a woman for two minutes. https://t.co/NTRiKHmgFg — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Same (anti-queer stuff). — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) August 27, 2019

Bret Stephens, a guy who professionally laments “PC culture” and “safe spaces” is upset someone jokingly called him a bedbug on Twitter. https://t.co/GzUSTLtbej — jordan (@JordanUhl) August 27, 2019

I’ve been called a cunt and gotten death threats and told I should die in a gas chamber and belong in a concentration camp and never once sent an email to anyone’s boss let alone one this absolutely sniveling and thin skinned. Climate denier Bret Stephens is worse then a bedbug. https://t.co/rWDLywvA8M — Erin Biba (@erinbiba) August 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT