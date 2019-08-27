LGBTQ, black, and women journalists respond to conservative NYT columnist who quit Twitter after being called a ‘bedbug’
“He would never make it if he was us”
Bret Stephens, a well-known conservative and frequently-controversial New York Times opinion columnist is walking away from Twitter – a social media platform highly popular with journalists – after being mocked overnight for emailing a critic who referred to him as a “bedbug.”
After news broke Monday that several floors of the New York Times offices in midtown Manhattan may have bedbugs, one professor made a joke on Twitter:
The bedbugs are a metaphor. The bedbugs are Bret Stephens. https://t.co/k4qo6QzIBW
— davekarpf (@davekarpf) August 26, 2019
Karpf is an associate professor at George Washington University. He notes that Stephens emailed him, and even copied Karpf’s boss on the email:
This afternoon, I tweeted a brief joke about a well-known NYT op-Ed columnist.
It got 9 likes and 0 retweets. I did not @ him. He does not follow me.
He just emailed me, cc’ing my university provost. He is deeply offended that I called him a metaphorical bedbug.
— davekarpf (@davekarpf) August 27, 2019
Overnight, many, including many people who are members of groups who unfortunately deal daily with viciously racist, homophobic, misogynistic or other attacks – including death threats – chimed in to note that Stephens dishes out the criticism freely in his Times column, and during his frequent MSNBC appearances, but can’t seem to take one joke.
Adding fuel to their fire is that Stephens has attacked liberals who support “safe spaces” and even bragged about quittingthe conservative Wall Street Journal to write for the “mostly liberal editorial page of The New York Times” in a speech later published as “Free Speech and the Necessity of Discomfort.”
Here’s a sampling from mostly Black, LGBTQ, women, and minority journalists, and others, sharing their thoughts and experiences:
Bret Stephens freaks out that a professor mocked him by calling him a “bedbug” and tries to get the guy fired. I wish That’s the worst I got called for my articles. Instead Ive literally had Trump loving Neo Nazis threaten to kill me for daring to criticize Trump. #ByeByeBret
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 27, 2019
In the last 24 hours, I’ve had about a dozen messages from strangers calling me a “faggot” or some kind of transphobic language and that’s fewer than usual.
Lots of women, LGBTQ folks, and/or folks of color on here get much worse.
Bret Stephens was unglued when called “bedbug”.
— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) August 27, 2019
So let me get this straight.
You’re a columnist. Some non-fan calls you a name. You take the time to track down both the somebody and his boss to register your offense.
Wow.
If I did that, I’d never have time to do anything else. https://t.co/VqewPwIJkY
— Leonard Pitts, Jr. (@LeonardPittsJr1) August 27, 2019
Bret Stephens couldn’t handle being a woman for two minutes. https://t.co/NTRiKHmgFg
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 27, 2019
Same (anti-queer stuff).
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) August 27, 2019
Bret Stephens, a guy who professionally laments “PC culture” and “safe spaces” is upset someone jokingly called him a bedbug on Twitter. https://t.co/GzUSTLtbej
— jordan (@JordanUhl) August 27, 2019
I’ve been called a cunt and gotten death threats and told I should die in a gas chamber and belong in a concentration camp and never once sent an email to anyone’s boss let alone one this absolutely sniveling and thin skinned.
Climate denier Bret Stephens is worse then a bedbug. https://t.co/rWDLywvA8M
— Erin Biba (@erinbiba) August 27, 2019
What must it be like to think being called a “bedbug” in a tweet merits an email to that author’s boss? If we women who are columnists shared some of our worst reader responses, we’d risk being banned from Twitter for making credible threats of violence. https://t.co/HMsjltea9l
— Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) August 27, 2019
Keeping Russia out of Western fold a ‘strategic error’, Macron says in key speech
French President Emmanuel Macron says it's time for Europe to reach out to Russia — to keep it in the Western fold, check its global ambitions and avoid being caught in the middle of a new Cold War.
Macron didn't say outright whether he wants to lift EU sanctions imposed over Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, the heart of East-West tensions for the past five years. But he said new sanctions "are not in our interest."
In a sweeping diplomatic speech Tuesday after hosting the G-7 summit , Macron sketched out a role for France as a "balancing power" between Russia and its rivals, between the U.S. and Iran, between rich and poor countries.
Breaking Banner
This child sex predator visited the Trump White House 13 different times — and it wasn’t Jeffrey Epstein: report
President Donald Trump's longtime friendship with accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has gotten renewed attention ever since Epstein's apparent suicide earlier this month.
However, the president also has a relationship with a convicted child predator who has visited the White House 13 different times during Trump's first term.
The Washington Examiner reports that George Nader, who has been convicted in the past for sexually abusing underage boys and who earlier this year was hit with fresh charges for possession of child pornography, routinely visited the White House for regular meetings with Steve Bannon during his tenure as Trump's top political strategist.
Commentary
Trump’s godawful mismanagement will make life hell for our children and grandchildren
On July 5, 2019 the White House put out a statement declaring “The Trump Economy Smashes Expectations Once Again.” It added that the “June’s jobs report smashed expectations, proving once again that President Donald J. Trump’s pro-growth policies are delivering for American workers.” Two days later, The Washington Post noted that a recent poll by it and ABC News gave Trump “the best approval rating of his presidency,” and the main reason appeared to be our “strong economy.” And yes in April unemployment fell to the lowest rate in the last half-century, and in July the stock market reached all-time highs.