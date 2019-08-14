‘Like bombs going off’: Philadelphia woman describes terrifying scene of latest mass shooting

There was the smell of gunpowder everywhere, one Philadelphia resident described just yards from where Wednesday’s mass shooting in a northern neighborhood of the city. Thus far, it has been reported that at least five officers have been shot, one in either the head or chest.

She said that before the police showed up, there were people scattered everywhere when the gunfire began. She went on to not that during the daytime, children are playing in a playground nearby.

“It was like a war, like the scenes you’d see in a war: the guns, the fire, the noise,” she continued. “It was like bombs. It looked like bombs going off simultaneously, at a time when people are having dinner.”

You can listen to the full interview below: