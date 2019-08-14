‘Like bombs going off’: Philadelphia woman describes terrifying scene of latest mass shooting
There was the smell of gunpowder everywhere, one Philadelphia resident described just yards from where Wednesday’s mass shooting in a northern neighborhood of the city. Thus far, it has been reported that at least five officers have been shot, one in either the head or chest.
She said that before the police showed up, there were people scattered everywhere when the gunfire began. She went on to not that during the daytime, children are playing in a playground nearby.
“It was like a war, like the scenes you’d see in a war: the guns, the fire, the noise,” she continued. “It was like bombs. It looked like bombs going off simultaneously, at a time when people are having dinner.”
Trump is driving the American economy into the ground just like he did with his casinos: Tom Steyer
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Tom Steyer, the billionaire progressive activist who founded Need to Impeach and is now running for president, told anchor Wolf Blitzer that President Donald Trump is leading America to economic ruination — and will make it all but impossible to use our normal methods to alleviate recessions.
"What would you say to those American families who are feeling rather optimistic about this Trump economy?" asked Blitzer.
"I would say this," said Steyer. "What Mr. Trump has done is what he did when he was running Atlantic City casinos into the ground. He's over-promised and alleged up and borrowed a ton of money. It feels very good in the short run. But long-term, he's not doing the things that actually make Americans safe, prosperous and well-paid. He's not investing in education, he's continuing to favor only the richest Americans. Actually more equal societies where the money is spread more evenly throughout our much more stable."
New national poll shows Warren practically tied with Biden – but it’s their approval numbers that are more important
A new YouGov/Economist poll shows continued and increasing support for Senator Elizabeth Warren, and stable but slightly diminishing support for former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.
Warren jumps four points to come in with 20%, while Biden drops one point to 21%. That’s well within the statistical margin of error.
Senator Bernie Sanders is up three points to 16%, Senator Kamala Harris is unchanged at 8%. Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke ties with Mayor Pete Buttigieg for the number five slot. O’Rourke jumps up three points, Buttigieg dropping three points, both come in at 5%.