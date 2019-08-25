Lindsey Graham ripped for telling Americans to ‘accept the pain’ from Trump’s trade war: ‘Tell that to the farmers’

Appearing with CBS’s Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” on Sunday morning, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told viewers they will start to see increases in products coming from China — despite Donald Trump saying the Chinese will abord the costs of his tariffs — and that they need to suck it up and “accept the pain.”

As Graham explained it, “The Democrats for years have been claiming that China should be stood up to. Now Trump is, and we just got to accept the pain that comes with standing up to China. How do you get China to change without creating some pain on them and us? I don’t know.”

He then added, “Consumer prices on commodities are going to go up” as a result of tariffs on Chinese goods,and the those increases will be seen in stores like Walmart.

Graham’s comments about consumer “pain” were not recieved very well on Twitter.

See below:

TRADE WAR IMPACT: @LindseyGrahamSC tells @margbrennan “We’re now at that part in the trade war where you feel price increases at Walmart.” pic.twitter.com/Tsu70NWlEV — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) August 25, 2019

How much pain is Lindsay Graham personally going to feel? Not much, his life will continue without any economic hardship, but his constituents on lower economic levels will feel pain. For this uncaring & insensitive statement, he should be voted out of office. — Donald Taylor-Bruce (@dt917651) August 25, 2019

Wait- didn’t trump say Americans don’t pay the tariffs? Just another one of his 12000 lies 🙄 — GiGi (@gigiwarriorgirl) August 25, 2019

He should tell that to the farmers. — Traci B (@bolen_traci) August 25, 2019

Wait, I thought this stuff was easy to win. — Brian Jay Jones (@brianjayjones) August 25, 2019

So I guess the takeaway from this is if you go to Walmart you’re going to feel pain, whether it’s from the price increase or a bullet in your back 🤷🏽 — Cat (@kittiehasspoken) August 25, 2019

Spoken like a man who has never shopped at Wal-Mart and who has other people who buy his food, clothing, and cleaning supplies for him. — Not The One You Thought (@ELAdepartmentAR) August 25, 2019

And who started this trade war? Who’s responsibility are the price increases at WalMat? Mention to your people is in all @POTUS fault they are spending $1000 a year more than otherwise. Tell your people why they are paying for Trump’s ego trip. — Mark S. Novak (@Marknovakusa) August 25, 2019

Lindsey Graham, just went on Face the Nation and said the trillion dollars that has been added to the national debt is because of entitlements like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid and the damn reporter let him get away with that bulshit. pic.twitter.com/vxp5GXG53s — The Observation Man (@William53604792) August 25, 2019