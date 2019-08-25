Macron ‘hit Trump where it hurts’ with surprise Iran invite to G7: MSNBC analyst

Reacting to a report that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made a surprise visit to the G7 summit, reportedly as part of a “covert invitation” from French President Emmanuel Macron, an MSNBC analyst suggested the leaking of the story was timed to get under Donald Trump’s skin.
With the Washington Post reporting, ““Zarif’s arrival in Biarritz appeared to be a covert initiative by French President Emmanuel Macron, a senior European official said, and other leaders were not informed ahead of time,” MSNBC political analyst John Harwood called the visit when all eyes are focused on Trump at the G7, a provocation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking with host Alex Witt, Harwood stated, “I think Emmanuel Macron was hitting Trump where it hurts by having the Iranians come for this surprise visit.”
“What that was was a statement that U.S. leadership has been sidelined,” he continued. “France, on behalf of partners in the G7 and taking charge of this situation, inviting someone who is not going to talk to the United States, it was a demonstration that U.S. leadership is not central to this issue and therefore President Trump is not central to this issue.”
Watch below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
Hong Kong police used water cannon for the first time and at least one officer fired his sidearm during pitched battles with protesters Sunday, one of the most violent nights in three months of pro-democracy rallies that have rocked the city.
An afternoon rally in the district of Tsuen Wan spiralled into violent running confrontations between protesters and police, with officers several times caught outnumbered and isolated by masked youths wielding sticks and throwing rocks.
In one instance, several police officers drew their sidearms, an AFP reporter at the scene said.
"According to my understanding, just now a gunshot was fired by a colleague," Superintendent Leung Kwok Win told the press.
With the G7 meetings all but over, Donald Trump once again returned to his Twitter account to attack the press -- including Fox News -- and to claim that he is being pestered by other world leaders why the U.S. Media hates America.
As the president tweeted, "The question I was asked most today by fellow World Leaders, who think the USA is doing so well and is stronger than ever before, happens to be, 'Mr. President, why does the American media hate your Country so much? Why are they rooting for it to fail?'"
As one extremely skeptical Twitter user stated, "Those were the voices in your head."