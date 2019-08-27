Maddow cracks up laughing at Deutsche Bank for trying to evade judge’s questions about Trump’s taxes

The host of MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” hilariously recounted how lawyers for Deutsche Bank attempted to avoid telling a federal judge whether they had President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Deutsche Bank eventually admitted on Tuesday that they have tax documents for Trump, the Trump Organization, Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump and/or Eric Trump.

“Yeah, if we’ve got to hand over our records about Donald Trump, if we’ve got to hand over those records to Congress, we can tell you, yes, those records include his taxes,” Maddow explained.

The host believes there could be massive significance to the court order.

“More than anything else related to any scandal over the course of this presidency, — you think about the ones that have caused even personal embarrassment. The hush money to the porn stars and the “Playboy” models. The self-dealing with the family business. Rigging the security clearances so his children could have White House jobs. The fraudulent fake charity foundation being shut down,” she explained.

“I mean, this guy has had a scandal about everything. This guy had a scandal about his physical and the White House doctor. I mean, for all of the scandals and the personal embarrassments to the president of these short two-plus years he’s been in office, the one thing above all that President Trump has shown himself to be most desperate to stop anybody from looking at is his financials and his taxes,” she continued.

“Well, Deutsche Bank is a catastrophe. And Deutsche Bank has been his bank. And Deutsche Bank thus far in the courts has been told they are subject to a subpoena that orders them to hand over their Donald Trump-related financial information. Well, today Deutsche Bank conceded — against its will — that, yeah, the information they’ve got on Trump includes his taxes,” she noted.

“So hold on. I mean, as I said, this will likely continue to get worse before it gets better. This is the sweet spot as far as the president is concerned — and I mean that in a bad way,” Maddow added.

Watch Part I:

Watch Part II: