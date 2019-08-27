President Donald Trump whines about Republican challenger — and blocks him on Twitter

President Donald Trump has apparently “blocked” one of his Republican challengers on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Trump bullied his GOP rivals on Twitter, declaring, “I should be able to take them.”

….Another is a one-time BAD Congressman from Illinois who lost in his second term by a landslide, then failed in radio. The third is a man who couldn’t stand up straight while receiving an award. I should be able to take them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019

One of the people mentioned by the commander-in-chief was former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL).

But Walsh couldn’t see it, because he’d been “blocked” by Trump on Twitter.

“Luckily Trump hasn’t blocked my team (yet) or I wouldn’t have known the madman in the White House is taking shots at me,” Walsh tweeted.

A federal judge ruled Trump was violating the First Amendment by blocking people on Twitter. That decision was unanimously upheld by a three-judge appeals court panel. But Trump has refused to comply with the court order while appealing.

Walsh vowed a change of policy if he’s the next president.

“As President, I’ll never block the American people on Twitter. That’s nuts,” he said.

Luckily @realDonaldTrump hasn’t blocked my team (yet) or I wouldn’t have known the madman in the White House is taking shots at me. 2 things: 1. As President, I’ll never block the American people on Twitter. That’s nuts. 2. Help us defeat this lunatic: https://t.co/d40HA9h2Kz https://t.co/7MCt1cIpGG — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 27, 2019

Impressive. Joe Walsh has already gotten under Donald Trump's skin. Two days after Walsh announced, Trump's blocked him on Twitter. Fortunately the rest of us can read Joe at @WalshFreedom, and you can help him if you wish at https://t.co/tuRuC9LKAX. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 28, 2019