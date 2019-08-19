Maddow warns of Donald Trump causing massive gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia outbreak

The host of MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” warned of the Trump administration causing a widespread outbreak of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs).
“But here’s a story that just broke this afternoon that I think is likely to have pretty profound consequences all over the country. And one of the reasons we know that — or at least we have reason to suspect that — is because we’ve already seen a few little case studies about how exactly this is going to go wrong, because there are a few states that sort of beat the rest of the country to the punchline on this one,” Maddow explained.
“Here is a deeply, deeply, unhappy press release that was set out by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services in January 2017,” she explained.
“New Hampshire is experiencing an outbreak of gonorrhea,” the headline read.
“So like, if you work for state government in New Hampshire, that’s not like a red-letter day. That’s not a banner day. Right. The day you have to send out the press release about the state experiencing a horrific outbreak of gonorrhea,” she noted.
“Turns out the gonorrhea press release was good practice,” she said. “Within five-month, New Hampshire had to put out another press release with the same cherry tone, just a little a bit of difference in the details.”
“New Hampshire is also experiencing an outbreak of syphilis,” the press release read.
“But as the state of New Hampshire has been coping with this difficult problem, with this spike in sexually transmitted diseases, there has been a major complication that is believed to have worsened this outbreak,” Maddow said.
“A decision by the Trump Administration to add new restrictions to federal funding for healthcare clinics that provide abortions, most notably Planned Parenthood, has taken a bite out of services,” Maddow noted. “One casualty of that funding crunch providers say, has been STD testing.”
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.
Send news tips to: [email protected]
.