Maddow warns of Donald Trump causing massive gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia outbreak

The host of MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” warned of the Trump administration causing a widespread outbreak of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs).

“But here’s a story that just broke this afternoon that I think is likely to have pretty profound consequences all over the country. And one of the reasons we know that — or at least we have reason to suspect that — is because we’ve already seen a few little case studies about how exactly this is going to go wrong, because there are a few states that sort of beat the rest of the country to the punchline on this one,” Maddow explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Here is a deeply, deeply, unhappy press release that was set out by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services in January 2017,” she explained.

“New Hampshire is experiencing an outbreak of gonorrhea,” the headline read.

“So like, if you work for state government in New Hampshire, that’s not like a red-letter day. That’s not a banner day. Right. The day you have to send out the press release about the state experiencing a horrific outbreak of gonorrhea,” she noted.

“Turns out the gonorrhea press release was good practice,” she said. “Within five-month, New Hampshire had to put out another press release with the same cherry tone, just a little a bit of difference in the details.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“New Hampshire is also experiencing an outbreak of syphilis,” the press release read.

“But as the state of New Hampshire has been coping with this difficult problem, with this spike in sexually transmitted diseases, there has been a major complication that is believed to have worsened this outbreak,” Maddow said.

“A decision by the Trump Administration to add new restrictions to federal funding for healthcare clinics that provide abortions, most notably Planned Parenthood, has taken a bite out of services,” Maddow noted. “One casualty of that funding crunch providers say, has been STD testing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: