Meghan McCain flattens Democrat Tom Steyer with surprisingly powerful rant against billionaire candidates
Meghan McCain bluntly brushed off Democratic candidate Tom Steyer’s campaign during his appearance on “The View.”
The Democratic donor-turned-candidate didn’t qualify for either debate, but he promised the talk show’s co-hosts that he would tax the wealthy and corporations to pay for progressive programs.
“We got to tell these guys in big business and all these corporations like Amazon and all of them — Facebook, all of them — you have got to pay your fair share,” said host Whoopi Goldberg. “I want to hear you say it.”
“I absolutely believe that,” Steyer said.
“Say it again,” Goldberg said, as the audience laughed.
“Sure,” said Steyer. “Whoopi was right, Whoopi was absolutely right.”
Steyer sketched out his plan to tax the most wealthy Americans, and co-host Joy Behar asked how he would win over President Donald Trump’s supporters with that message, and McCain jumped into the discussion.
“Mr. Steyer, with all due respect, we had the Starbucks guy on, too, and you are, much like him, a billionaire who has never held elected office, never worked in government, never served in the military,” McCain said. “We already have a billionaire businessman in the White House, and it’s not going so great.”
“One of the few things that unites this table is we think government experience or military experience is important,” she added. “So no disrespect, nothing you’re saying is resonating with me at all.”
The audience applauded her rant, and Behar tried to smooth things over with the dumbfounded guest.
“She means that in a good way,” Behar joked.
Breaking Banner
Lindsey Graham buried in scorn by conservative for abandoning everything he believes in to suck up to Trump
In a column for Bloomberg, longtime conservative commentator Ramesh Ponnuru took Republicans to task for betraying their conservative values to align themselves with Donald Trump -- putting the spotlight on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in particular.
Under a damning headline, "How Long Can Real Conservatives Make Excuses for Trump?" Ponnuru expressed his dismay with a Republican Party that has been cowed into submission by the president using his recent descent into racism as a focal point.
Breaking Banner
Corey Lewandowski ‘seriously’ considering a run for US Senate in New Hampshire
Desperation is continuing as Republicans search for viable GOP candidates to oppose Democrats in the 2020 elections.
Speaking to NBC News reporter Ali Vitali, brief former campaign manager to Donald Trump, Corey Lewandowski, is considering going after Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) next year.
“I’m going to look at it very seriously," Lewandowski said. "Jeannie Shaheen has failed New Hampshire and voted in lockstep with [Sen.' Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). The people of New Hampshire deserve better.”
On rumors of him running for Senate in N.H., Corey Lewandowski tells me: “I’m going to look at it very seriously.” #nhsen
‘Can I finish?’ Meghan McCain blows up over interruptions — as Whoopi Goldberg cracks up off-camera
"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg guffawed after Meghan McCain blew up at Joy Behar for interrupting her Democratic debate analysis.
The conservative McCain, like many political observers, was baffled by the candidates' focus on former President Barack Obama, saying he remained extremely popular among Democratic voters.
"Why was everybody going after Obama's record?" she said. "That was surprising to me last night. He had one of the highest approval ratings of any modern president in history, and you are going to need him on the campaign trail, and you're going to need his wife more. The more you attack him -- that was the weirdest part to me last night."