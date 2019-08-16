Michael Moore breaks down why Trump is ‘scared’ of The Squad: ‘They’re the force out there!’
Legendary filmmaker Michael Moore revealed why President Donald Trump is so scared of the women of color in Congress known as The Squad.
The Squad is made up of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).
“So, Michael, when your political opposition tells you this is the play we’re going to run and the president underscores it, and they’re running this play, is there any — is The Squad blameless for giving the president a steady stream of oxygen and ammunition?” MSNBC’s Brian Williams asked.
“I’m so glad he’s that frightened of them, both he and [Benjamin] Netanyahu are scared of them. And the reason they are is — and this is why Trump isn’t as dumb as he comes off,” Moore said.
“He did a TV show out of this building for 14 seasons. How many people have been on TV for 14 seasons?” Moore asked. “That’s not an idiot. I’ve always thought that we should treat him the way Patton looked at Rommel. He respected him. He read his book. He thought we’re only going to beat him if we understand him and actually respect his mad genius.”
“No, let’s hope that Alexandria and Rashida and Ilhan and Congresswoman Pressley are the face, because that’s how we’re going to win,” he explained.
“We’re going to win with people who believe that climate change is real. We’re going to win by getting behind people who want to raise the minimum wage, who are going to fight for all these things that the American public wants. That’s The Squad. They’re the force out there!” Moore explained.
Trump has spent his vacation golfing, watching cable TV — and panicking about a recession: AP
While President Donald Trump has been able to golf frequently while on vacation in New Jersey, he may not return to DC well-rested.
"Trump has spent much of the week at his New Jersey golf club, many of his mornings on the links, his afternoons watching cable television and his evenings calling confidants and business executives to get their take on the market’s volatility," the Associated Press reported Friday.
"Though he has expressed private worries about Wall Street, he is also skeptical about some of the weaker economic indicators, wondering if the media and establishment figures are manipulating the data to make him look bad, according to two Republicans close to the White House, not authorized to discuss private conversations," the AP noted.
Rick Wilsons destroys Trump for ’punitive ‘dickishness’ and ‘performative assh*lery’ on HBO’s Real Time
Republican strategist Rick Wilson slammed the Trump administration on HBO's "Real Time" with Bill Maher on Friday.
Wilson is the author of the 2018 book Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever.
The GOP consultant said America needs to replace the "Goddamn oil lobbyist who runs the f*cking EPA right now."
"This is just punitive dickishness by these people," Wilson charged. "They're just doing this to be *ssholes, they want their base to be like, 'we're taking those regulations away."
"It is just performative assh*lery," he added.
Bill Maher rips Trump’s recession — says new slogan should be ‘Make America Atlantic City Again’
The host of "Real Time" on HBO sarcastically mocked President Donald Trump for being a "financial genius" as the nation braces for a recession.
Comedian Bill Mayer began by noting that Trump "wants to buy Greenland and rename it New Ivanka" the president's "two Nurenberg rallies."
But he quickly moved to discuss the stock market turmoil.
"Trump, the financial genius, is driving the economy off a cliff," he said.
"Make America Atlantic City Again," should be his new slogan.
"Did you see what happened to the stock market this week? I spent more time gasping for breath than Jeffrey Epstein," Maher added.