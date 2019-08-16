Michael Moore breaks down why Trump is ‘scared’ of The Squad: ‘They’re the force out there!’

Legendary filmmaker Michael Moore revealed why President Donald Trump is so scared of the women of color in Congress known as The Squad.

The Squad is made up of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, Michael, when your political opposition tells you this is the play we’re going to run and the president underscores it, and they’re running this play, is there any — is The Squad blameless for giving the president a steady stream of oxygen and ammunition?” MSNBC’s Brian Williams asked.

“I’m so glad he’s that frightened of them, both he and [Benjamin] Netanyahu are scared of them. And the reason they are is — and this is why Trump isn’t as dumb as he comes off,” Moore said.

“He did a TV show out of this building for 14 seasons. How many people have been on TV for 14 seasons?” Moore asked. “That’s not an idiot. I’ve always thought that we should treat him the way Patton looked at Rommel. He respected him. He read his book. He thought we’re only going to beat him if we understand him and actually respect his mad genius.”

“No, let’s hope that Alexandria and Rashida and Ilhan and Congresswoman Pressley are the face, because that’s how we’re going to win,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re going to win with people who believe that climate change is real. We’re going to win by getting behind people who want to raise the minimum wage, who are going to fight for all these things that the American public wants. That’s The Squad. They’re the force out there!” Moore explained.

Watch: