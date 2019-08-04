Mitch McConnell fractured his shoulder after accidentally tripping on his patio

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has perfected tripping over his own politics, but Sunday he tripped over something on his patio, falling and fracturing his shoulder.

Politico reported from McConnell’s spokesperson that the Senate leader intends to work from home and give direction to Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Rob Portman (R-OH), who are both dealing with mass shootings in their home states.

The senator, who has become known as Moscow Mitch, “has been treated, released and is working from home in Louisville,” spokesman David Popp said. “This afternoon he contacted Senators Cornyn and Portman to express his deepest sympathies for the people of El Paso and Dayton and discuss the senseless tragedies of this weekend.”