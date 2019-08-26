Morning Joe busts Trump for the reasons behind his blizzard of ‘nonsense’ tweets from the G7

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough had a simple explanation for Donald Trump’s seemingly endless flurry of tweets over the weekend while attending the G7 summit in France, saying it was a “smokescreen” to cover his bigger problems.
Speaking with columnist David Ignatius, the MSNBC host called out the president and said he was randomly tweeting about any topic he could come up with because he was trying to distract Americans from his failed trade war with China which blew up spectacularly on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
With Ignatius admitting Trump is fearful of a “continuing market hemorrhage,” host Scarborough said it was because the president was getting outplayed by China.
“Donald Trump blinks and he keeps blinking,” Scarborough offered. “This is something you could see coming on Friday when the president exploded and, after exploding, he ordered companies out of China. He then claimed that he had authority to do that under the law and cited the law going into Saturday morning. But again, what really concerned him was the fact that of course he never thinks ahead and that is a problem with a day trader.”
“So now we have the president who’s gotten us out on the cliff economically with tariffs and tariff taxes and he’s going to have to crawl on his hands and knees to China to get out of this crisis he created,” he added before turning to Trump’s tweets.
“All weekend, people around here, at least, Mika and I and our friends, were talking about the crazy tweets that Donald Trump was sending out and the random tweets,” Scarborough recalled. “The happy birthdays to Regis [Philbin] and Sean Connery and all of the distractions.”
ADVERTISEMENT
“I have been talking to all of the G7 leaders and they’re all saying why is America so great but why is the press the enemy of the people?” Scarborough mock-quoted one of Trump’s tweets. “I mean, this is just absolute nonsense. It was so obviously a smokescreen and this all came back to China getting the best of him. It all came back to the damage he’s causing to America and the world economy with tariffs.”
Watch below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
While most of the nation was distracted by a corporate war over fried chicken sandwiches and the president’s claims to messiah status, the Trump administration managed to have one of the most destructive weeks on immigration yet.
It began on Monday with a closed-door background briefing with reporters handpicked by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to selectively announce the unilateral cancelation of the 1997 Flores Settlement Agreement, which limits the time children can spend in immigrant detention and establishes minimum standards for the holding facilities for families and children. The Trump administration now plans to hold children with no deadline for release, a practice known to cause long-term developmental harm.
The byproduct of narcissism is that everything surrounds the narcissist. Such is the case with President Donald Trump's latest series of tweets talking about "My Stock Market" and quoting a fan referring to him as the second coming of Christ.
New York Times editorial board member, Michelle Cottle, released a scathing op-ed highlighting the president's tendency to give oxygen to his adversaries that no one else would be paying attention to otherwise.
In a piece relating the White House to a "three-ring" circus, Cottle called the president a "farce" for his new war with Anthony Scaramucci.
As the president tweeted, no one had heard of Scaramucci until Trump hired him and former chief-of-staff John Kelly fired him after only 11 days.