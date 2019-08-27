Morning Joe panel burns down ‘toady’ Tom Cotton for sucking up to ’emasculated’ Trump
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and John Heilemann blasted Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and other Republican “toadies” for sucking up to President Donald Trump instead of calling out his clearly “unmoored” behavior overseas.
The “Morning Joe” host was appalled by the president’s conduct during the G7 summit, and Heilemann agreed Trump showed the U.S. was no longer the leader of the free world, and they asked why Republicans were working to prop up his bizarre statements instead of condemning them.
“His performance this weekend was just extraordinarily unmoored — worse than ever,” Scarborough said. “I think everybody agrees Donald Trump is getting worse.”
Trump on Friday impotently ordered U.S. companies to cease their business with China, and the following day claimed legal authority to do it, and things only flew further off the rails after leaving for France.
“Bizarre statements through the weekend, a bizarre defense of Vladimir Putin — just a bizarre obsession,” Scarborough said. “It’s really sad and emasculating that Donald Trump is so obsessed with Barack Obama. It makes him look so, so small but that obsession continued as he attacked a former president while defending an ex-KGB agent.”
After insisting that Putin had outsmarted Obama on Crimea, the president reportedly begged other G7 leaders to let Russia back into the group, before promoting his own golf course as the site for next year’s meeting.
“What are our allies to think of it, and how in the hell can Republicans watch him promoting Doral on the world stage, a property that is collapsing, and to little more write op-eds than saying about Donald Trump is right about purchasing Greenland?” Scarborough said, singling out Cotton.
Heilemann agreed, saying Cotton was “sucking up” to Trump for a bizarre suggestion last week despite his alarming behavior this weekend.
“I believe the words are sycophantic toady,” Heilemann said. “But look, the thing to focus on, because Trump’s performance was quintessentially Trump and the Republican reaction is quintessentially Republican, in the sense they ignore what he’s doing. They suck up to him. They have given up any pretense of having a position that’s not completely in his pocket.”
Trump’s ‘week of tantrums’ shows how he would respond to a real economic crisis: columnist
On Tuesday, Alex Shepard wrote in The New Republic that President Donald Trump's erratic behavior is getting worse — and that it is a prelude to the true panic he will show if the United States should enter a full-blown recession.
"There is good reason to believe that bad economic news — a wheezing stock market, a trade war that’s become an increasingly costly boondoggle, and, above all, a looming recession — inspired the week of tantrums," wrote Shepard. "Over a memorable Friday, he accused Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell — whom Trump handpicked for the job but whom he now openly detests — of treason, saying he was an 'enemy' on par with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Amidst signs trade negotiations with China were hitting more roadblocks, the president took to Twitter. By the weekend, aides were grumbling to The New York Times’ Peter Baker that 'he was hurting the economy and was doing lasting damage to his own prospects for re-election.'"
G7 leaders showcase the best of their countries — Trump wants to show off his ‘second-rate golf course’: CNN guest
According to a former White House official, it is bad enough that Donald Trump wants to personally profit off the G7 conference he will be hosting in 2020, but it is made worse but what he will subject foreign leaders to when they arrive.
Speaking with CNN "New Day" hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, former President Bill Clinton aide Joe Lockhart expressed disgust at Trump's plan to host the conference at his Doral country club in Florida.
Host Berman kicked off the discussion by noting that stalwart Trump defender, former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA), is also appalled by the president's plan.
Trump’s agriculture secretary met with a ‘cascade of boos’ at disastrous town hall with farmers
President Donald Trump's agriculture secretary flopped hard when he tried to warm up an audience of angry farmers in Minnesota.
Sonny Perdue met earlier this month with farmers at the annual Farmfest in Redwood Falls, where he tried to cut the tension with a joke toward the end of a contentious town hall meeting, reported the New York Times.
“What do you call two farmers in a basement?” Perdue said. “A whine cellar.”